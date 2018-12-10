IPL 2019: Analyzing Mumbai Indians' needs and likely strategy at the auction

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 453 // 10 Dec 2018, 21:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Possible Buys: Morne Morkel, Siddharth Desai, Rajneesh Gurbani, Rohit Rayudu, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Porel, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dubey

Expected Combination:

Quinton De Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Markande, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah and an overseas pacer.

The joint-most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians had a forgetful 2018 campaign which saw them missing out on the playoffs very narrowly. They would be ready to bounce back with a bang and a very good place to start off on the right note would be at the IPL auction.

With an available salary cap of INR 10.65 crores, Mumbai Indians require a lot of local talent to complete the stars in the team. The Indians within the Mumbai set-up including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and the Pandya brothers are perhaps the best among the eight franchises. With the emergence of Suryakumar Yadav and Mayank Markande last season, it still confuses a lot of people as to how MI missed out on the playoffs.

The South African has set the MSL on fire and would be the go-to man for MI

This could be accounted to their overseas players with only Evin Lewis putting in decent performances worth noticing and the likes of Kieron Pollard and Mitchell McClenaghan blowing hot and cold. Mumbai have already bought Quinton De Kock to bolster the batting line-up resulting in a change in the team dynamics. While De Kock could be a straight swap for Lewis, another option would be to use both their overseas openers and use Anukul Roy- the highest wicket-taker of the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup instead of Pollard.

With impact players present all throughout the line-up, it has to been seen as to whom Mumbai would turn to in the bowling department after the release of Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rehman. Morne Morkel, who has retired from international cricket could be a viable option with no restrains over his availability. While Jasprit Bumrah has been sensational for MI, there has been a genuine lack of local fast bowlers at the franchise and would be looking for the likes of U-19 World Cup Winner, Ishan Porel and Vidarbha pacer Rajneesh Gurbani. Shivam Dubey and Shams Mulani would also be on their radar with Mumbai Indians having a knack of producing gems with their efficient scouting system.

Morne Morkel would be an astute signing if Mumbai can pull it off

Advertisement

Indian batsmen would also be on the agenda for the Mumbai Indians after they released Saurabh Tiwary before the auctions. Ankit Bawne and Hyderabad youngster, Rohit Rayudu would be suitable for Mumbai's cause.

Mumbai have stuck with a similar combination for the past few years and no changes to their successful combo will be expected also. With perhaps the best T20 batsman and bowler in their ranks, Mumbai is primed to go all out in the auction in their bid to win a record fourth IPL title in the 2019 edition.

Advertisement