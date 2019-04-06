×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Andre Russell's heroics take KKR to a stunning 5-wicket win

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
108   //    06 Apr 2019, 00:11 IST

Andre Russell (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Andre Russell (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Andre Russell set the M Chinnaswamy stadium alight with his jaw-dropping hitting as Kolkata Knight Riders stole a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 17 of IPL 2019.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and decided to field first. RCB's openers Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli got off to a great start, hitting 13 runs in the first over off Prasidh Krishna. Both played with positive intent to put pressure on the KKR bowlers.

Kohli in particular looked in great touch as he unfurled some beautiful strokes. At the end of 6 overs, RCB were 53 for 0.

After the powerplay overs, Nitish Rana got the breakthrough by dismissing Parthiv for 25. Kohli and Parthiv Patel had added 64 for the opening wicket.

The skipper continued to play attacking cricket to reach his 35th IPL fifty off 31 balls. AB de Villiers took time to settle in before he too started smashing the KKR bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Both batsmen showed their class and made batting look supremely easy on a sporting wicket. De Villiers reached his half-century off just 28 balls, and the duo were threatening to take the game well out of KKR's reach.

However, Kuldeep Yadav took a brilliant catch to dismiss Kohli for a superb 84 off 49 balls. Kohli and De Villiers had added 108 runs for the 2nd wicket in just 9 overs. The South African was also dismissed soon after for a brilliant 63 off 32 balls.

Marcus Stoinis played a cameo at the end, scoring 28 off 13 balls to help RCB post 205 for 3 at the end of 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 206, Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn got off to a flier as they added 28 runs in 1.5 overs. Navdeep Saini got the breakthrough by dismissing Narine for 10, which brought Robin Uthappa to the crease.

Advertisement

Uthappa took some time to settle while Lynn played some powerful strokes at the other end. After 6 overs, the KKR score read 59 for 1.

Uthappa and Lynn continued to attack the RCB bowlers after the powerplay overs, but Pawan Negi's introduction earned an immediate wicket as he dismissed Uthappa for 33. Uthappa and Lynn had added 65 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Negi soon struck again, getting rid of the dangerous Lynn for 43. Nitish Rana then played some deft shots before Yuzvendra Chahal got his wicket for 37.

Dinesh Karthik struggled with his timing and was dismissed for 19 off 15 balls. But that only brought Andre Russell into the limelight, and he smashed the RCB bowlers with frightening ease.

Russell hit as many as 28 runs in the 19th over, making a once-difficult chase look routine. Shubman Gill hit the winning run and helped KKR register a famous 5 wicket win, with Russell remaining not out on 48 off 13 balls.

Brief scores: KKR 206 for 5 in 19.1 overs (Andre Russell 48*, Chris Lynn 43, Nitish Rana 37, Pawan Negi 2/21, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/24) beat RCB 205 for 3 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 84, AB de Villiers 63, Marcus Stoinis 28*, Kuldeep Yadav 1/31, Sunil Narine 1/30) by 5 wickets.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Andre Russell Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
IPL 2019, Match 17, RCB vs KKR: Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: The worst captaincy decision of the day
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 17, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders : Why KKR will win the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB vs KKR - 3 key battles that you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 17, RCB vs KKR Playing 11, Match Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
KKR vs RCB: One player who can win the match for each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 17, RCB vs KKR: One key player from either team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: What to expect from the RCB vs KKR match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 RCB vs KKR: 3 Changes that RCB should make for the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB vs KKR - Venue, Stats, Key Players & Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Today
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
England in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us