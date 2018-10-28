IPL 2019 Auction: 5 players KXIP should sign in the auction

With the player auctions for the 2019 edition of IPL around the corner, it is time for the franchises to make important purchases that not only could render balance to their squad, but could even go on to play a crucial role in their team's fortunes in the main event that is to take place in March 2019.

After November 15, the last date for trading window before the Auctions on December 16, all franchise to be given a purse of ₹ 3 crores which will add to their leftover balance from 2018 auction.

So, KXIP are expected to have a purse of ₹ 3.10 crores (3 crore purse + 10 Lacs Remaining Balance) at auction this year. As the players were added on basis of the three-year contract in the previous auction, this year teams will be bidding just fill over the gap left over by released or leftover players.

"To figure out how it works we'll take an example of QDK, who was traded to MI for ₹2.8 Crores. For retaining De Kock services, MI has released two players Mustafizur Rahman (₹ 2.2 crore) and Akila Dananjaya (₹50 Lac). So they will go in auction just to fill over the gap left over by releasing these players."

Kings XI Punjab may not have won the IPL till now but the entertainment and thrill they have provided to their fans are certainly unbeatable. The star-studded team is still waiting to get their hands on the premier trophy. The team went through a roller coaster ride in the previous edition and were termed as favourites to clinch the title at half stage. But the Kings lost their way afterwards as they managed just one win in the second half resulting in disappointment for team and fans.

What’s done is done and is a matter of past, now they will have their eyes on upcoming auction to settle down their future. Here are five players Kings XI Punjab can keep an eye on to get their side back on track.

#5 Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips had an outstanding stint at CPL 2018

New Zealand T20I batsman Glenn Phillips can be an option worth considering for KXIP management. The New Zealander impressed everyone with his performance in the recently concluded Carribean Premier League and was leading run-getter for New Zealand A side in three-match T20I series against Pakistan A.

During his stint for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2018, He amassed 457 in 11 outings at an impressive average of 41.54 to occupy the second spot on leading run scorers list, which also helps him to get his spot back in the national team.

The batsman has been decent form since then and can be a facet the Kings would consider going into the auction next season.

