IPL 2019 Auction: Rajasthan Royals release 10 players

Image courtesy: (Rajasthan Royals Twitter)

All the teams are supposed to list down the players they are going to release and retain prior to the auction. The released players will go into the auction pool.

The Rajasthan Royals, who finished fourth on the table last year, have decided to release as many as 10 players from the squad

"The results in the previous season have been impressive and that is why we have decided not to disturb the balance of the squad. We cannot wait for the start of the 2019 season and preparation has already begun," said Zubin Barucha to the media.

Amongst the players released, six of them are foreigners, including D'Arcy Short, who was one of last year's disappointments with the bat. The Australian star, despite performing so well in the Big Bash League, did not live up to expectations in the IPL.

Apart from Short, Heinrich Klaasen, Ben Laughlin, Dane Peterson, Zahir Khan, and Dushmantha Chameera have also been released.

Amongst the Indians who were released, Jaydev Unadkat, who was one of the top bowlers in the 2017 edition for the Rising Pune Supergiant, has been released. Along with him, RR have also let go of Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, and Jatin Saxena.

All the star performers from the previous season have been retained by the franchise, including the likes of Jos Buttler, Shreyas Gopal, and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Here is the complete list:

Retained Indian players:

Ajinkya Rahane

Krishnappa Gowtham

Sanju Samson

Shreyas Gopal

Aryaman Birla

Sudhesan Midhun

Prashant Chopra

Stuart Binny

Rahul Tripathi

Dhawal Kulkarni

Mahipal Lomror

Retained International players:

Jos Buttler

Ben Stokes

Steve Smith

Jofra Archer

Ish Sodhi