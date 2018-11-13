IPL Auction 2019: How much money is left with each franchise?

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Indian Premier League fever is back as the teams get ready to announce their player retentions on November 15. Following this, the auctions will take place next month. However, it will not be a grand affair like last time, which saw complete squad overhauls.

A few big transfers were already announced with Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shikhar Dhawan making a switch to the Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Quinton de Kock moving to the Mumbai Indians.

During last season's auction, a whopping ₹ 431.7 crores were spent over the two days. We can expect the amount to be a lot lesser this time but we can surely expect a few exciting signings in the process as well.

The salary cap for each team risen from ₹ 80 to 82 crore for the season.

So, let's take a look at the amount of money left in each team's purse for the upcoming auction:

#8 Royal Challengers Bangalore:

RCB had yet another season to forget last time around, finishing sixth on the table. Apart from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, none of the other batsmen really made a mark for themselves.

This time around, they have already let go of Quinton de Kock. However, they did go on to trade Mandeep Singh for KXIP all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Unfortunately for them, they have the least amount remaining in their purse at just ₹ 15 lakhs, or 0.15 crores.

#7 Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH won the title in 2016

Last year's table-toppers and runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad, let go of Shikhar Dhawan prior to the auction. In exchange, they received Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Abhishek Sharma.

They have a lot of talented players in their squad, who performed well last season. We can expect them to not make too many changes to their winning combination this season.

They have ₹ 0.90 crores left with them for the auction.

