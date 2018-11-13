×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

IPL Auction 2019: How much money is left with each franchise?

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
18.39K   //    13 Nov 2018, 13:03 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Indian Premier League fever is back as the teams get ready to announce their player retentions on November 15. Following this, the auctions will take place next month. However, it will not be a grand affair like last time, which saw complete squad overhauls.

A few big transfers were already announced with Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shikhar Dhawan making a switch to the Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Quinton de Kock moving to the Mumbai Indians.

During last season's auction, a whopping ₹ 431.7 crores were spent over the two days. We can expect the amount to be a lot lesser this time but we can surely expect a few exciting signings in the process as well.

The salary cap for each team risen from ₹ 80 to 82 crore for the season.

So, let's take a look at the amount of money left in each team's purse for the upcoming auction:

#8 Royal Challengers Bangalore:

RCB had yet another season to forget last time around, finishing sixth on the table. Apart from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, none of the other batsmen really made a mark for themselves.

This time around, they have already let go of Quinton de Kock. However, they did go on to trade Mandeep Singh for KXIP all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Unfortunately for them, they have the least amount remaining in their purse at just ₹ 15 lakhs, or 0.15 crores.


#7 Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH won the title in 2016
SRH won the title in 2016

Last year's table-toppers and runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad, let go of Shikhar Dhawan prior to the auction. In exchange, they received Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Abhishek Sharma.

They have a lot of talented players in their squad, who performed well last season. We can expect them to not make too many changes to their winning combination this season.

They have ₹ 0.90 crores left with them for the auction.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
One player each franchise should release before IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 transfers that could happen in the trade
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 auction: Rating the squads
RELATED STORY
One Indian player each franchise could release before IPL...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 areas that CSK need to address during the IPL...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One uncapped player each team should release...
RELATED STORY
IPL: Highest paid players in the history of each franchise
RELATED STORY
One thing each IPL franchise lacks in their team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best team of must-be-retained players
RELATED STORY
IPL Auctions, 2018: One overseas player each franchise...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us