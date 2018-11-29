IPL 2019 Auctions- Key issues Mumbai Indians need to address

Adesh Kothari

Mumbai Indians with IPL 2017 Trophy

Mumbai Indians released as many as 10 players from their squad, and traded in Quinton de Kock in the trading window.

The list of released players includes Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman and Akila Dananjaya.

Post retention, their current squad looks like follows.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav,Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis.

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Ben Cutting.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne and Jason Behrendorff.

Salary cap available: INR 11.15 cr. || Available slots: 7; Indian 6, Overseas 1

With new auctions around the corner, can they turn their fortunes in IPL 2019?

Let's find out the key issues which they need to address in the upcoming auctions.

#1 A Proper middle-order batsman:

Mumbai Indians will be eyeing Glenn Maxwell to strengthen their middle-order

Mumbai Indians have heavily relied on Rohit Sharma to strengthen their middle-order even though Rohit Sharma is more suited for the opening slot. Rohit Sharma had his poorest IPL last season scoring less than 300 runs for the first time in his IPL career, and the prime reason for this was his batting position.

Apart from Rohit Sharma, who we believe should open the innings, the middle-order consists the likes of Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Keiron Pollard. However, none of them can truly be called as a proper batsman.

So, it is Imperative that Mumbai Indians look for a proper middle-order batsman. This will also let Rohit Sharma open the Innings for Mumbai Indians.

The available good options for Mumbai Indians include Glenn Maxwell, Yuvraj Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Henrich Klassen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Aaron Finch, etc.

#2 An Indian Fast Bowler

Jaydev Unadkat may have had an ordinary season with RR, but can be a huge plus for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have two quality pacers in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McCleneghan. However, there is no sure short third pacer who can support the two fast bowlers. An overseas pacer can fill this spot, but that would mean weakening their lower order by playing one of Keiron Pollard or Ben Cutting.

Hence, Mumbai Indians should definitely look for a quality Indian pacer to support Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McCleneghan. From the available good options, Mumbai Indians can target the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Vinay Kumar and Barinder Sran.