IPL 2019 auctions: Major issues for the Royal Challengers Bangalore to address

Adesh Kothari
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
219   //    28 Nov 2018, 13:52 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by the dashing Virat Kohli, have had their moments in the IPL over the years. However, come the crunch, they failto deliver. IPL 2019 gives them another chance to redeem themselves. But there are quite a few issues which they need to address right at the auction which is set to take place mid December. What are they? Let's find out.

A solid opener

RCB will be eyeing Shimron Hetmyer to address their opening slot woes
RCB released their three preferred openers from IPL 2018, Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock and Mandeep Singh. The only available opening slot available with them is Parthiv Patel considering Virat Kohli bats at number 3.

With their shallow top order, RCB should definitely eye for at least 2 openers in their squad. Looking at the options they have, they can target the likes of Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short, Jason Roy or the new comer, Shimron Hetmyer.


Reliable Middle-order Player

RCB will be eyeing Glenn Maxwell to address their middle-order woes
To be honest, RCB has only two reliable middle order players, and those are Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Considering these two are sure shot starters, and are expected to bat at 3 and 4 respectively, RCB needs a good player at number 5.

Considering RCB definitely needs a solid overseas opener as a good Indian opener is not available in the auction, they are left with choosing only 1 overseas middle-order option.

The good options available for them include Saurabh Tiwari, Manoj Tiwari, Yuvraj Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen and Glenn Maxwell.


A back-up keeper

RCB will be eyeing the hard hitting South African wicket keeping batsman, Heinrich Klaasen
RCB have plenty of options for their all-rounders and bowling slot. They have good all-rounders in the form of Marcus Stoinis, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi and Colin de Grandhomme. They have good bowlers in Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra, Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav.

However, their third major concern is a presence of a back-up wicket keeper. It is no surprise that Pathiv Patel is not a reliable batting option, an RCB will definitely look for a backup wicket keeper to fill-in that void.

From the available options, they can go for Wriddhiman Saha, Naman Ojha or the South African wicket keeper batsman, Heinrich Klaasen.

Analyzing their current team, that's how their current team is rated.


Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Rating
Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Rating




Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Virat Kohli T20
Adesh Kothari
CONTRIBUTOR
Hey Guys, This is my attempt to bring you guys something which is not obvious and easily available. I put my heart and soul in every blog that i come up with. I hope you guys like it.
