IPL 2019: Behind the scenes with the Delhi Capitals

A sneak peek into the Delhi Capitals photo shoot conducted by Daikin India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner and the expectations of the fans are at their peak. The tournament usually begins in the first or second week of April but on this occasion, it has been preponed due to the general elections in India.

The cash-rich T20 league has been a huge success, with fans getting the opportunity to witness their favourite international players play for the same franchise.

In the past few years, the growth of social media has allowed the fans of the various franchises to keep an eye on their favourite players' activities in the lead up to the prestigious tournament. The cricketers sweat it out on the field but their off-the-field work is commendable as well.

In 2018, the franchise from the national capital changed its name, with the Delhi Daredevils becoming the Delhi Capitals.

On Monday, the Delhi Capitals had their photo shoot which was conducted by Daikin India. Daikin India is the title sponsor of the Capitals and will remain so for the fifth consecutive year.

Coming to the shoot, the players are expected to deliver certain dialogues for the videos and hit the right poses for pictures. From the Delhi Capitals, all the Indian players attended the shoot. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant were the star attractions of the day. The four of them are likely to be the top four batsmen of the Delhi Capitals come matchday.

DC all-rounder Harshal Patel believes that these shoots are a great way to unwind, "It (the shoot) was very good, it was great fun," said Harshal. DC's new inclusion Axar Patel shares the same viewpoint as his teammate Harshal.

Axar Patel was a part of the Kings XI Punjab in the previous edition of the IPL. "The shoot is almost generally the same," he said, talking about the difference between the photoshoots for KXIP and DC.

"Bahot mazaa aaya, maine pizza thoda thanda kha liya lekin shoot mei mazaa aaya," (It was great fun, the pizza I ate wasn't hot but the shoot was great fun), Axar explained with a grin.

Stying on the subject of food, the Gujarat all-rounder also expressed his love for Delhi's street food. He also spoke about the basic difference between West India and North India. "The basic difference is the people and the culture," Axar went on to add.

The Delhi Capitals will be led by Shreyas Iyer. They'll take on the Mumbai Indians on 24th March at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On 26th March, the Delhi boys will square off against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at their own den, Feroz Shah Kotla.

