IPL 2019: Best Indian XI vs Overseas XI of the tournament

Ayuj Aryan

Image Courtesy: iplt20.com

IPL 2019 enthralled all the cricket fans with some spectacular treats. The roller coaster ride of this journey was such close, that it wasn't decided till the last day that which team would finish where in the points table. In the end, Mumbai Indians edged out Chennai Super Kings in one of the best finals of the tournament.

Undoubtedly, there were many teams and individual performances that won the hearts of everyone. The players put their best foot forward to entertain all of us. Various batsmen and bowlers stood out firm for their teams and ended up creating some nice records as well.

The comparison between Indian and foreign players is always entertaining to have a look at. On this note, let us take a look at a match-up between the best Indian and Foreigners' XI from the tournament.

#1 KL Rahul vs David Warner (Captain)

KL Rahul (Image Courtesy - iplt20.co)

David Warner and KL Rahul, feature as the openers. They stand first and second in the list of highest run-getters in the IPL 2019, with 692 and 522 runs to their name. Even though a gigantic 170 runs separate these two, both have been consistent performers for their teams. Both have a century each and they averaged above 50.

Warner has scored above 600 in his last three seasons. The southpaw has multiple dimensions in his game. On one hand, he can fire at a strike rate above 200, and on the other, he can also steady the innings and build a partnership. That is why he has been the best overseas player in IPL history. He will also lead his XI.

KL Rahul might not be as explosive but he can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition on his day. With Chris Gayle on the other side, his performance has become even better. He has scored above 500 in the last two seasons and has been one of the few reasons for KXIP to smile.

