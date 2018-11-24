×
IPL 2019: Best Mumbai Indians XI from the list of retained players

Deepak P
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.75K   //    24 Nov 2018, 11:59 IST

Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have retained 17 players and have also bought in one player through the transfer window from RCB. The team is now left with a salary cap of Rs.11.15 crore and can pick a maximum of 7 available players including 1 overseas player.

While looking at the list of the retained players in the Mumbai Indians lineup, it was evident that they can even skip the IPL 2019 auctions and can start the IPL 2019 with the existing set of players and still be in contention to win the title.

They have retained their core group of players and discarded the fluff from the team. Even with a core squad available, Mumbai Indians will need to pick a few players in the IPL 2019 auctions as cover for their Best XI, to account for injuries or a bad string of form.

Let us look at the Best possible XI from the list of retained players of Mumbai Indians and also try to evaluate what they will need to do in the IPL 2019 auctions.

# 1 Indian Fast-medium Bowler Slot - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

Alternate pick – No one available in the retained players list

Having released other Indian pace bowlers in the squad like Pradeep Sangwan and Mohsin Khan, Jasprit Bumrah starts as the lone contender for the Indian pace bowler spot in the squad. As any cricket follower would understand, Bumrah would have been the preferred pace bowler for Mumbai even with any kind of competition for the spot.

But from the point of view of Mumbai Indians, bringing in replacements for JaspritBumrah in the IPL 2019 auctions should be the top priority. With the increased calls of Indian Captain Virat Kohli for resting Bumrah ahead of the World cup, it is important that Mumbai have a plan B in case things go awry.

Possible picks would include Mohammed Shami( released by Delhi Daredevils), Jaydev Unadkat ( released by Rajasthan Royals), Mohit Sharma and Barinder Sran (both released by Kings XI Punjab) or Vinay Kumar (released by Kolkata Knight Riders).

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah
Deepak P
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast at heart and loves following football and cricket.
