IPL 2019: Breakdown of RCB's squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most glamorous sides in the IPL. Barring 2008, RCB has always preferred to bid for T20 superstars like Kevin Pietersen, Yuvraj Singh and AB de Villiers.

The 2011 season saw RCB assemble some of the biggest names in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers became part of the RCB family. Virat Kohli came into his own from the year 2013, and the superstar trio has made RCB one of the most popular teams in IPL.

Yuvraj Singh's inspired selection proved to be a debacle for the franchise in 2014. Mitchell Starc played for the franchise in 2015 and added a new dimension to the bowling. RCB's dearth of a quality all-rounder made them go for Shane Watson in 2016. However, Watson's performance wasn't memorable, and RCB decided to part ways with the all-rounder in 2018. The likes of Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes and Tymal Mills could not solve the death bowling woes of RCB.

RCB's auction strategy for 2019 was simple; they wanted local uncapped players, all-rounders and hard-hitting batsmen who can add some strength to the middle order. They have international bowlers in their ranks who can provide them with some much-needed relief going into the tournament.

Batsmen

RCB has captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers who are two of the best in the business. Since Virat opens the innings and ABD bats at number three, RCB's batting is top-heavy.

This time around, RCB has invested in young batsmen and all-rounders who might help them get over that problem. Shimron Hetmeyer, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Colin De Grandhomme, Parthiv Patel and Gurkeerat Singh Mann will provide some serious strength in their batting.

The big-hitting Shivam Dube on whom RCB spent 5 crores, seems to be an exciting pick along with Devdutt Padikkal. They are unknown entities who might provide the much required X-factor.

This army of middle order batsmen will allow Virat Kohli to play the sheet anchors role, something that he prefers to do. ABD can also play his natural game controlling the situation in the middle overs.

