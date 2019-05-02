IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings crush Delhi Capitals by 80 runs

MS Dhoni turned in an all-round performance against DC (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Chennai Super Kings crushed Delhi Capitals by 80 runs in the 50th match of IPL 2019 played at Chennai on Wednesday. With this win, CSK have moved back to the top of the points table.

Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first. It was a great start for DC as Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis scored just 4 runs in the first 3.2 overs.

Jagadeesha Suchith got the breakthrough by dismissing Watson for 0, after which Suresh Raina came to the crease and played with positive intent. At the end of six overs, CSK were 27 for 1.

After the power play, Raina and Du Plessis tried to put pressure on the Delhi Capitals bowlers. The stylish Raina played some gorgeous shots to reach his fifty off 34 balls, while Du Plessis gave him good company at the other end.

Suchith then struck again by dismissing Du Plessis for 39. Raina and Du Plessis had added 83 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Raina then tried to take on the Delhi Capitals spinners, before Axar Patel dismissed him for a well-made 59. That brought Ravindra Jadeja to the crease, who scored a quickfire 25 off 10 balls. Jadeja and MS Dhoni added 43 runs in quick time.

Dhoni was in an aggressive mood and took the Delhi Capitals bowlers to the cleaners in the last 2 overs. He remained not out on 44 off 22 balls and added 34 unbeaten runs with Rayudu. Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive total of 179 for 4 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 180 runs, CSK got off to a perfect start as Deepak Chahar dismissed Prithvi Shaw in first over itself. But Shikhar Dhawan and Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer then started a counter-attack, adding 48 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Harbhajan Singh struck by dismissing the dangerous Dhawan, and at the end of six overs Delhi Capitals were 59 for 2.

After the power play, Imran Tahir, Jadeja and Harbhajan did not allow the Delhi Capitals batsmen to score runs easily. That caused a collapse, and DC ended up being bowled out for just 99 in 16.2 overs.

For CSK, Tahir and Jadeja were the wreckers in chief.

Brief scores: CSK 179 for 4 in 20 overs (Suresh Raina 59, MS Dhoni 44*, Faf du Plessis 39, J Suchith 2/28) beat Delhi Capitals 99 in 16.2 overs (Shreyas Iyer 44, Shikhar Dhawan 19, Imran Tahir 4/12, Ravindra Jadeja 3/9) by 80 runs.