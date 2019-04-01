IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings defeat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs to register 3rd successive win

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 162 // 01 Apr 2019, 00:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings registered their 3rd successive win of the tournament, beating Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs in the 12th match of IPL 2019 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great start for Rajasthan as Jofra Archer dismissed Ambati Rayudu for 1 in the 2nd over. Ben Stokes then struck with the wicket of Shane Watson for 13.

Kedar Jadhav was also dismissed cheaply for 8 runs before MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina steadied the innings. At the end of 6 overs, CSK were 29 for 3.

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni took time to settle before putting the pressure on the Rajasthan Royals bowlers. The duo added 61 runs for the 4th wicket after which Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Raina for 36 off 32 balls.

Dhoni then took charge with some clean hitting, reaching his fifty off 39 balls. Dwayne Bravo also played a quickfire cameo, scoring 27 off 16 balls. Bravo and MS Dhoni added 56 runs for the 5th wicket. Dhoni smashed Jaydev Unadkat for 3 successive sixes in the last over to help CSK post a competitive total of 175 for 5. The CSK skipper remained not out on 75 off 46 balls.

Chasing 176, Rajasthan got off to a poor start, losing the wicket of Rahane in the very first over itself. Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler were then dismissed in quick succession as the Royals found themselves in a spot of bother at 14 for 3.

Rahul Tripathi played some lovely strokes and put the pressure back on the CSK bowlers. At the end of 6 overs, Rajasthan Royals were 45 for 3. After the powerplay, Tripathi continued to play attacking strokes while Steve Smith took time to settle in.

However, some quick wickets meant they needed 44 runs off the last 3 overs to win. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer took on the Chennai Super Kings bowlers to give Rajasthan Royals some hope of winning the match. With 12 runs required off the final over, Bravo dismissed the dangerous Stokes for 46 off 26 balls. Bravo then dismissed Gopal to give CSK a thrilling 8-run win.

Advertisement