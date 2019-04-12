×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings mid-season analysis

Vignesh Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
71   //    12 Apr 2019, 03:34 IST

MS Dhoni (Image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
MS Dhoni (Image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Chennai Super Kings find themselves leading the IPL points table mid-way through the group stage, with 12 points from 7 matches and an NRR of 0.299.

The defending champions started off with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore that was characterized by restrictive spin bowling from Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja. That was then followed by a 6 wicket win on a sluggish pitch against Delhi Capitals.

A narrow victory against Rajasthan Royals followed, where a late burst of sixes from MS Dhoni and an excellent last over from Dwayne Bravo put the Super Kings ahead despite a late flurry of runs from Ben Stokes. Bravo would then be taken for 29 runs by Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard in the final over against Mumbai Indians, with CSK losing to them by 37 runs.

A 22-run victory against Kings XI Punjab came next, where Tahir, Harbhajan and Jadeja restricted KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan in the middle overs to such an extent that they were left with too much to do at the end. Deepak Chahar's wickets helped ensure a 7-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders after that, and a last-ball six from Mitchell Santner ensured a 4-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in a match that saw an irate Dhoni argue with the umpires over a poor no-ball decision.

Dhoni is also currently the team's leading run-scorer with 214 runs from 5 innings, including two half-centuries. The skipper is the only CSK player in the top 10 list for the Orange Cap race; no other batsman in the team has more than 140 runs, with Kedhar Jadhav (115), Suresh Raina (136), Shane Watson (105), Faf du Plessis (104), and Ambati Rayudu (133) performing below their usual standards.

Jadhav, Rayudu and Du Plessis are the only other batsmen to have scored half-centuries with one apiece. Out of these players, Du Plessis has played only three games while the others have played all seven.

Deepak Chahar leads the bowling with 10 wickets (Image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Deepak Chahar leads the bowling with 10 wickets (Image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Deepak Chahar is currently their leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets, often bowling his four overs upfront in the innings. Imran Tahir leads their spin bowling with 9 wickets, supported by Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja with 7 wickets each.

Dwayne Bravo also has 7 wickets to his name but has been inconsistent in bowling during the death overs, with an economy rate of 9.36. Shardul Thakur has 4 wickets to his name but has a poor economy rate of 10.14 so far.

Advertisement

The spinners have been crucial so far, taking wickets and restricting run-scoring during the middle overs. None of Harbhajan (5.12), Jadeja (5.50), or Tahir (5.61) has an economy rate over 6.

Their fielding has been excellent too, as they have taken 29 out of 32 chances. They have also been the best users of the Decision Review System in the tournament, with two successful reviews out of three.

More runs from the batsmen is what Chennai will be looking for in the latter half of the group stage. Batting at Chennai has been difficult due to the slow pitch, but batsmen like Du Plessis, Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell have shown that runs are possible, especially when you are set.

From the bowling perspective, other effective death bowling options are in short supply. Deepak Chahar and Scott Kuggeleijn have been tried there with mixed results. Mohit Sharma is an option to consider.

Tahir and Du Plessis will not be available towards the end of the tournament, as they both will be busy preparing with the South African squad for the World Cup 2019. Either of Karn Sharma or Mitchell Santner is an option to play in place of Tahir, with Santner providing them with additional batting depth.

They could also consider playing Murali Vijay and Sam Billings at some point during the tournament. For now though, they have most of the departments covered, and look set to canter to the playoffs yet again.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Deepak Chahar
Vignesh Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
IPL 2019: SWOT analysis of the Chennai Super Kings squad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI against Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
Chennai Super Kings - Team composition and analysis
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 tactics we could see from Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Insights and analysis of Chennai Super Kings 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab - Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab midseason analysis
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 Highest Team totals by Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Match preview and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Yesterday
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Today
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us