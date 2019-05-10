IPL 2019 : Chennai Super Kings' probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals

MS Dhoni & Imran Tahir

We are just two matches away from witnessing who will become the champions of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. Three teams are still in with a chance to win the coveted IPL title. Along with the regulars Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, we have the surprise package of this season - the Delhi Capitals left in competition. While Mumbai have already punched their ticket to the final, Chennai and Delhi will battle tonight for a place in Sunday's final.

The last time these two teams collided, Chennai bulldozed the Capitals at the Chepauk. Although tonight's match will be played in Visakhapatnam, the pitch is expected to assist the spinners just like the Chepauk. Delhi have played one match on this pitch and won it, while MS Dhoni's men will play their first game in Visakhapatnam this year.

CSK had played their last encounters on a rank turner in Chennai, and with the conditions in Visakhapatnam being almost the same, here's how the Super Kings' playing XI could be for the mega encounter tonight -

Shane Watson and Murali Vijay should open the innings for the Yellow Army, although the latter has shown promise, while batting in the middle order, Vijay can help the team to get off to a rollicking start along with Watson in the powerplay overs.

Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni will form the team's middle order, while Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo will be the team's two all-rounders.

Deepak Chahar will look to continue to trouble the opposition batsmen in the opening phase of the innings, while the experienced spin duo of Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh will try yo ensure that Chennai keep a check on DC's run rate.

Probable Playing XI

Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c and wk), DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir.