IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' strongest playing XI against Mumbai Indians

CSK has proved their doubters wrong by winning the IPL last season (Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Chennai Super Kings was mocked as a team of oldies after the auction in 2018. This was due to the fact that a lot of their players were over 30 years old.

CSK has proved their doubters wrong by winning the IPL last season. The defending champions have started the season brilliantly as they have won three out of three.

While they have a settled team we can always expect some tweaks here and there. Mumbai Indians has not been at their best this season but they don't have a dearth of superstars. CSK need to make sure that they get their team combination right otherwise MI can hurt them.

It would be interesting to see the playing XI of CSK against a team like MI in their own backyard. While MS Dhoni is one of the best tacticians in the world and he rarely gets the selections wrong, this is the strongest CSK XI according to us.

#1 Top Order (Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, and Suresh Raina)

Suresh Raina and Shane Watson (Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

While CSK has been brilliant this season, Shane Watson has failed to live up to the standards.

The Australian all-rounder played well in the second match against Delhi Capitals, but apart from that, he has been poor by his own standards. CSK would be hoping that he can perform better against MI.

Ambati Rayudu was impressive in the first match against RCB when he top-scored for CSK on a tough pitch.

Since then the right-handed batsman has been very poor this season. The former MI batsman would be motivated to prove his doubters wrong and hurt his former team in the process.

Suresh Raina is one of the greatest players in the history of the IPL. Mr. IPL has been decent this season but he has failed to convert his starts into big scores. CSK and its fans would want their star to rise to the occasion against MI.

