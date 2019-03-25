IPL 2019: Chris Gayle becomes fastest batsman to score 4000 runs in IPL history

Shubham Dupare 25 Mar 2019, 22:13 IST

The Carribean strong-hitter has already broken a record in his first IPL game of the season.

What's the story?

King's XI Punjab's opener and one of the best batsmen in the shortest format of the game, Chris Gayle, has created history yet again. In his first match of IPL 2019, he has become the fastest player to reach 4000 runs in the tournament, getting to the mark in his 112th innings.

Gayle broke the record of Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner, who had achieved the milestone in 114 innings.

In case you didn't know...

The 39-year-old Gayle is only the second overseas player to score 4000 runs in the competition, and the ninth batsman overall. His former teammate Virat Kohli was the first player in history achieve this feat, when he scored his 4000th run in the IPL three years ago.

The left-handed swashbuckler already owns a plethora of IPL records. Those include the highest individual score in the competition (175 not out) and the most sixes in IPL history (292 before today's match).

Gayle has also registered the most centuries by any player in the league, managing a three-digit score on six occasions.

The heart of the matter

KXIP have kicked off their season with a match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium today.

Gayle, who was retained by the team in this year's auctions, is out to prove that the team made the correct decision, as they still chase their first IPL title.

The southpaw needed just 6 runs to get to 4000 runs in the competition heading into this season's opener. He managed to score them with ease, as he continued his red-hot form from international duty.

Gayle finished with 79 off 47, helping KXIP reach 184 in their quota of 20 overs.

Though only eight other players - Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have breached the 4000-run mark in the competition so far, CSK's Raina is the only player to have 5000 runs to his name.

What's next?

KXIP have retained nine players in their squad this season, and coach Mike Hesson would like his men to give their best as he aims to improve upon his side's embarrassing seventh-place finish in 2018.

