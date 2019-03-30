IPL News: CSK announce replacement for Lungi Ngidi

CSK has picked Kiwi all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi

What's the story?

Chennai Super Kings have picked Kiwi bowling all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn as their replacement for Lungi Ngidi for the ongoing season. Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of IPL 2019 with an injury before the start of the season.

The background

Lungi Ngidi sustained an injury during South Africa's ODI series against Sri Lanka in March. The South African pacer was ruled out for the complete season and CSK have now announced their replacement for Ngidi.

Incidentally, David Willey also pulled out of this season due to personal reasons and CSK is yet to identify the Englishman's replacement.

The details

27-year-old Scott Kuggeleijn is a New Zealand international who has already represented his country in 2 ODIs and 4 T20s. He is a fast-medium bowler and can also bat down the order. Scott was also part of the New Zealand team which toured India recently.

Speaking about his fellow countrymen, CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming said, "For Lungi we have gone with Kuggeleijn, who bowls quick and bats well. So, we have looked for an all-rounder who has good pace and variations. He will be joining us next week."

Fleming also spoke about David Willey's absence for the remainder of the season during the news conference.

With Scott's arrival, MS Dhoni will have yet another overseas option to try different things with his team. Scott will also be crucial as he could allow the team to rest Dwayne Bravo for a few games if they reach the advanced stages of the tournament.

What's next?

Chennai Super Kings are off to an excellent start to the season with two consecutive wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. They will now take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Chepauk on Sunday.

