×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dhoni sticks to a bowling plan, even if it gives away runs: Mohit Sharma

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive
86   //    24 Mar 2019, 19:55 IST

MS Dhoni with Mohit Sharma
MS Dhoni with Mohit Sharma

Historically deemed as a batting-rich side, India has bucked the trend and shifted the balance recently, unearthing a string of pacers who have perfectly complemented their famed spin attack. During a crucial phase of transition, Mohit Sharma was one such pacer who became a vital cog in the Indian side around the 2015 World Cup, leading the charts in domestic cricket as well as the IPL.

Out of national reckoning for a while now, the 30-year-old is focussing on staying fit and enjoying his game. At the 2019 IPL auctions, he was bought by Chennai Super Kings, making a comeback to the franchise after three seasons.

Sportskeeda caught up with the pacer ahead of IPL 2019, at the Advanced Hair Studio, a brand he has been associated with for a few years now. He spoke about a variety of topics, ranging from his CSK return, to MS Dhoni's pearls of wisdom, and his time away from the Indian team.

How do you feel about being part of CSK again and what are your expectations ahead of the season? 

It feels really good to be back at CSK - it's like a homecoming for me. Not just me, whoever plays for a franchise for the first time, that side becomes special. I consider myself lucky that the first time I played the IPL, I got to represent the best franchise across the competition.

Playing under MS Dhoni is every newcomer's dream. I got to play under him for the first time itself, and went on to play for India after that. I feel extremely happy to be back at the franchise.

"Love the family-like environment at CSK"

What's the one thing you love about CSK and Chennai?

It's difficult to pinpoint one thing. I love just about everything about CSK. However, there's one important aspect - the family environment they have created. Almost every franchise stresses on the importance of having that family-like environment; I believe that the aura that CSK has created is wonderful, and that's the best thing about the franchise.

Advertisement

Captain Dhoni / Keeper Dhoni / Finisher Dhoni. Which one would you choose?

Finisher Dhoni, for sure. The goosebumps that you get when he hits a six at the end, it's a different feeling in itself.

"Not playing for the country is a regret"

You've been out of the Indian team for four years. What have you learnt during that period?

There's obvious regret if you're not able to represent your country, there's disappointment somewhere for sure, but, at the same time, you also get to learn a lot about what you need to improve in your game, and how you need to put in the extra effort.

I was out of the team after injury, and I am still extensively working on my fitness. Beyond that, my Ranji season went well, so did the IPL. Playing the game is in my hands, I am just focussing on my cricket. I make sure that wherever I play the game, I enjoy myself and perform well. Beyond that, I don't think much, to ensure I don't create pressure on myself.

You made it to the Indian side post your stint with CSK. Do you think it's possible again (keeping in mind the WC coming up)?

I am not thinking along the lines of getting through to the World Cup from here. I am back with CSK, there's focus on contributing whichever way I can for my side, in any situation, and playing good cricket and entertaining the crowd. This crowd really loves getting entertained with good cricket.

There's always a long-term benefit if you're playing well and performing. But it's really important to enjoy the process.

"Focussing on my fitness and diet"

What are the things you have focussed on during your time away?

Right now, it is survival of the fittest. At this point, one has to give importance to fitness; diet has become key now. I am consciously working on these aspects; just making sure I keep myself fit.

You were part of the 2015 WC squad. Is there anything special that a cricketer needs to possess to make it count in World Cups?

I believe that one shouldn't think too much. The World Cup comes once every four years, and to play consistently and be a part of the Cup, you need to keep yourself fit. If a player fit, they'll end up playing less cricket, which results in poorer performances, and ultimately costs them a place in the side.

It's also very important to enjoy the process. Results aren't in our control - the more one focuses on the process, the greater the likelihood that the result goes in his favour.

Captain Dhoni and spinners make a great combo. How does Dhoni handle his pace resources and what exactly does he tell a pacer before a match/situation?

Mahi bhai has a very basic funda. He doesn't say anything special to the pacers, just reiterates one thing - whatever tactic we discuss in the team meeting, we need to follow that plan. Even if that plan results in the bowler going for runs, it doesn't affect Dhoni. You might be going for runs, but he'll still clap from behind if you stick to the plan.

If you deviate from the plan, it becomes an issue. Dhoni will come and tell you to stick to the plan discussed. When it comes to his own game, or someone else's cricket, he explains things in an extremely simple way. He brings himself to the level of the person he is talking to.

Dhoni ensures that the bowler focusses on the process - there's no need to run here and there. The plan that has been made, and the line that has been drawn, it's imperative to stick to it and do everything within it. You can't go beyond that line.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Talk to us about your association with Advanced Hair Studio. For how long have you been associated with the brand?

It's been over three years with them - initially, when I started experiencing hair fall, I thought I should get in touch with them and not let it reach an extreme state. I know Sanket bhai for a long time, I spoke to him, and we did a couple of treatments, and the results are there for everyone to see.

The problem that was initially there has gone, and the confidence is back.

What are your thoughts about the significance of grooming for cricketers?

The pattern is very popular now, where you see different hairstyles on the field. It's become football-style now. Each player carries himself well, bringing out different kinds of hairstyles. I personally don't think these things make any difference, but it gives you a certain confidence.

It's important to diffuse pressure in cricket, you need to have that confidence in yourself. It varies from person to person as to how they gain that confidence. It (varying hairstyles) is a culture now, and everyone's carrying it.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Mohit Sharma
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
5 players who excelled under MS Dhoni but faded away afterwards 
RELATED STORY
I love that 'Mohit Sharma, CSK player' feeling, says comeback man Mohit
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 best spells by Mohit Sharma in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: IPL 2019: Mohit Sharma speaks | CSK | Chennai Super Kings | MS Dhoni | Indian cricket
RELATED STORY
IPL Countdown: All-time Chennai Superkings XI
RELATED STORY
Chennai Super Kings - Team composition and analysis
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Will Chennai Super Kings successfully defend their title this year?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings’ Best Possible XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK's potential strategy 
RELATED STORY
Why Chennai Super Kings will be the team to beat!
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Yesterday
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Today
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3
DD 107/2 (12.3 ov)
MI
LIVE
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl.
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us