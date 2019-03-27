IPL 2019, Match 5, DC vs CSK: 3 mistakes that cost Delhi the match

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 166 // 27 Mar 2019, 11:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CSK won the contest with 2 balls to spare

The fifth game of IPL 2019 saw a rekindling of the CSK vs DC rivalry. The fans expected a thriller, as both the teams had kicked off their journey to the title with exceptional wins.

The venue for this match was the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi.

The proceedings commenced with Delhi winning the toss and making the decision to bat first, as most skippers would on the Kotla pitch. The Delhi team banked heavily on their star-studded batting lineup, which had brought down Mumbai Indians in their opener.

But on this day, the Delhi team displayed a poor performance with the bat and scored just 147-6 in 20 overs. The target was quite easily achievable for Dhoni's men, as they chased it down with 6 wickets to spare

Here is a look at the reasons which led to the downfall of Delhi Capitals:

#1 Inexperienced captaincy by Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

The pressure of defending a low target had Shreyas Iyer in a fix, and the lack of experience got the better of him. This was noticeable right from the beginning, as the opening pair of bowlers weren't bowling according to the field placements. That gave CSK's top order the ideal start that they were looking for in the powerplay overs, as they put up a total of 58 runs on the board.

The amateurish captaincy continued as Iyer went on to finish Keemo Paul's spell, instead of the frontline pacer of the pack Kagiso Rabada. This proved to be a really bad decision, as it left Rabada to defend a mere two runs in the final over.

The batting department wasn't successful either, due to the lack of planning and execution on the field. Even after scoring a quick 20 runs in the first two overs, the middle overs saw the pace of scoring get too low - which ultimately hurt the team's chances of putting up a big total.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement