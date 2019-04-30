IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

MS Dhoni will be back leading his side against the Capitals (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The battle for the top spot in IPL 2019 is set to gather steam tomorrow when Chennai Super Kings host Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk stadium. CSK will be itching to go to the top of the points table by beating their opponents, while the visitors must be beaming with confidence after three consecutive victories.

These two teams will collide for the second time in this season. Chennai Super Kings tamed the Capitals by six wickets the last time they met, in Delhi.

Chennai Super Kings have been the most dominating team in the history of the IPL. However, their recent performances don’t match their stature as they have been shambolic on the field.

CSK have lost three of their last four league games which has resulted in them sliding down to the second position. But with MS Dhoni back leading the side, we can expect an improved showing from them.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have been the most impressive side in this edition of the IPL. Shreyas Iyer has led his team well with good support from Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada. They have won eight out of their 12 encounters so far in this tournament and have secured the top spot by virtue of having a better net run-rate than CSK.

Initially regarded as dark horses, Delhi Capitals have the potential to clinch their maiden title this season. They would be hoping to maintain their winning run when they visit Chennai’s fortress.

Match details

Date: Wednesday, 1 May 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats (IPL)

Total Matches: 54

Matches won batting first: 33

Matches won bowling first: 20

Average 1st Inns score: 164

Average 2nd Inns score: 151

Highest total recorded: 246/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs RR

Lowest total recorded: 70/10 (17.1 Ov) by RCB vs CSK

Highest score chased: 208/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs RCB

Lowest score defended: 134/6 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KKR

Head-to-Head record

Total: 19

CSK: 13

DC: 6

Team news

Chennai Super Kings

- MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja will return to the starting lineup.

- Murali Vijay might be given another chance ahead of Rayudu or Raina.

Delhi Capitals

The visitors are likely to go ahead with an unchanged team.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

Key players

Chennai Super Kings

- Shane Watson

- MS Dhoni

- Imran Tahir

Delhi Capitals

- Shikhar Dhawan

- Rishabh Pant

- Kagiso Rabada

Probable playing XI

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu / Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.