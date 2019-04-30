IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
The battle for the top spot in IPL 2019 is set to gather steam tomorrow when Chennai Super Kings host Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk stadium. CSK will be itching to go to the top of the points table by beating their opponents, while the visitors must be beaming with confidence after three consecutive victories.
These two teams will collide for the second time in this season. Chennai Super Kings tamed the Capitals by six wickets the last time they met, in Delhi.
Chennai Super Kings have been the most dominating team in the history of the IPL. However, their recent performances don’t match their stature as they have been shambolic on the field.
CSK have lost three of their last four league games which has resulted in them sliding down to the second position. But with MS Dhoni back leading the side, we can expect an improved showing from them.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have been the most impressive side in this edition of the IPL. Shreyas Iyer has led his team well with good support from Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada. They have won eight out of their 12 encounters so far in this tournament and have secured the top spot by virtue of having a better net run-rate than CSK.
Initially regarded as dark horses, Delhi Capitals have the potential to clinch their maiden title this season. They would be hoping to maintain their winning run when they visit Chennai’s fortress.
Match details
Date: Wednesday, 1 May 2019
Time: 08:00 PM IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
League: Indian Premier League
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats (IPL)
Total Matches: 54
Matches won batting first: 33
Matches won bowling first: 20
Average 1st Inns score: 164
Average 2nd Inns score: 151
Highest total recorded: 246/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs RR
Lowest total recorded: 70/10 (17.1 Ov) by RCB vs CSK
Highest score chased: 208/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs RCB
Lowest score defended: 134/6 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KKR
Head-to-Head record
Total: 19
CSK: 13
DC: 6
Team news
Chennai Super Kings
- MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja will return to the starting lineup.
- Murali Vijay might be given another chance ahead of Rayudu or Raina.
Delhi Capitals
The visitors are likely to go ahead with an unchanged team.
Squads
Chennai Super Kings
Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.
Key players
Chennai Super Kings
- Shane Watson
- MS Dhoni
- Imran Tahir
Delhi Capitals
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Rishabh Pant
- Kagiso Rabada
Probable playing XI
Chennai Super Kings
Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu / Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.
Delhi Capitals
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.