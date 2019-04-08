IPL 2019, Match 23, CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head stats and probable playing XI

The CSK team members (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 23rd match of IPL 2019 will be played on 9 April at 8 PM IST, between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

So far in this season, both teams have won four matches and lost one. But in the IPL points table CSK are at second place, just behind the table-toppers KKR, on the basis of net run-rate.

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two sides and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The CSK vs KKR rivalry has seen 21 matches being played so far. CSK have won 12 of those games while KKR have managed to win eight, and one match ended in no result.

Overall too CSK are a more successful side, having won the IPL thrice while also reaching the playoffs every time they have played. On the other hand, KKR have won the trophy twice.

When these two teams met each other last season, both managed to win one match each. In 2018, CSK were the title winners while KKR finished at the 3rd spot.

Probable XI

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis

CSK will likely stick to the same squad which defeated KXIP on Saturday, which means Faf du Plesis and Scott Kuggeleijn will keep their places. The management will hope for both of them to continue their impressive performance.

Probable XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Harry Gurney in the centre (image credits: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Harry Gurney impressed with two wickets in the match against Rajasthan Royals, and hence he will retain his spot ahead of Lockie Ferguson.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Suni Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Lungisani Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohit Sharma, David Willey

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, Harry Gurney, Carlos Brathwaite, Prasidh Krishna.

