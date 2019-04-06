IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 2 CSK players for whom this is a must-perform match

The CSK team (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 18th match of IPL 2019 will be played on April 6 at 4 PM IST, between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

So far, both these teams have won three matches and lost one. On the basis of net run-rate, KXIP are placed at the 3rd position on the IPL points table, one above CSK..

The CSK vs KXIP rivalry has seen 20 matches being played so far. CSK have won 12 of those, and KXIP have managed to win the remaining eight. KXIP have never managed to win the IPL title while CSK have won it three times.

When these two teams met each other last season, both managed to win one match each. CSK went on to win the 2018 edition, while KXIP finished at a disappointing 7th place.

This year, however, the two teams have seen similar fortunes, and KXIP seem to have a more potent lineup. CSK have started seeing a few cracks in their team, and a couple of their players need to start performing soon or else they risk facing the axe.

On that note, let’s take a look at two CSK players for whom this is a must-perform match.

#1 Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu has some impressive IPL stats. In IPL 2018 he scored a mammoth 602 runs from 16 matches at an average of 43.00, striking at 149.75.

This year though, he has failed to make any impact so far. He has scored only 34 runs from the four matches played in this season. His highest score is 28, against RCB in the first match, with his scores in the next three matches reading 5, 1, and 0.

CSK expect a lot more from this experienced batsman who opens the batting for them.

With players like Murali Vijay and Sam Billings warming the bench, the management is never short of options, and this will add pressure on Rayudu to deliver a good knock today.

#2 Shane Watson

Shane Watson

Shane Watson is one of the most successful players in IPL history. Before moving to CSK, he played for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and was tremendously successful with the former.

In IPL 2018 he scored 555 runs from 15 matches for CSK at an average of 39.64, striking at 154.59. He was the Man of the Series in the recently concluded edition of the PSL.

But this year, Watson's performance has failed to impress. So far he has scored only 62 runs from the four matches he has played.

Watson is playing as a pure batsman this season, and CSK would expect a solid performance from him at the top of the order. If he fails again, CSK might think of giving Faf du Plessis a chance instead.

