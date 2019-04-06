IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 3 moments we are excited about in today's clash

MS Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab became the talk of IPL 2019 with their marvelous comeback in the match against Delhi Capitals. The Mohali-based franchise took seven wickets inside three overs to shock the Shreyas Iyer-led team at the PCA Stadium.

Now, they will collide with the men in Yellow, Chennai Super Kings, who suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Chennai have lost Dwayne Bravo to injury ahead of this important match, and it will be intriguing to see whom MS Dhoni picks in place of the West Indian.

As CSK and KXIP get ready for a tilt at the top position in the IPL points table, here's a look at 3 moments that the fans are excited for in the match:

#3 Deepak Chahar vs KL Rahul

Will KL Rahul be able to score big? (Image Courtesy - iplt20.com/BCCI)

KL Rahul has blown hot and cold this season. After he played a match-winning knock against the Mumbai Indians, he was sent back to the pavilion early in the match against Delhi Capitals.

Rahul has looked like a shadow of his former self in IPL 2019, and to add more to his woes, he will be up against Deepak Chahar today on the slow track of Chepauk. The fans are really curious to see what will transpire when these two men come face to face.

#2 Ambati Rayudu vs Mohammed Shami

Ambati Rayudu has been in terrible form this year (Image courtesy - iplt20.com/BCCI)

Ambati Rayudu was one of the leading contenders to win the Orange Cap last year, scoring over 600 runs while opening the innings for Chennai. But while he was one of the main reasons behind the Yellow Army's success last year, he has failed against the pace bowlers in 2019.

In his last innings, he fell prey to Jason Behrendorff's pace, and in general he has looked quite out of sorts this season. In today's match too he may find it really difficult to counter Mohammed Shami, who has been in phenomenal touch since the New Zealand tour.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin vs MS Dhoni

Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni have played many games together for CSK (Image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Ravichandran Ashwin transformed himself from a rookie off-spinner to the top offie in India under the eyes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ashwin made it to the Indian team on the basis of his performances for CSK.

But, today he will be up against Dhoni while donning the KXIP jersey.

The fans will be very excited to watch Ashwin bowl to Dhoni at the very same Chepauk stadium where they played together for almost a decade.

