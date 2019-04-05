×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019, Match 18, CSK vs KXIP: Match preview, key players and predicted playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
57   //    05 Apr 2019, 21:56 IST

Chennai will host Punjab in the 18th fixture of IPL 2019 (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Chennai will host Punjab in the 18th fixture of IPL 2019 (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

In the battle of the Kings, the northern kings KXIP will visit the den of the southern Super Kings for the 18th fixture of IPL 2019. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 5.

Head-to-head overall stats: The CSK vs KXIP head-to-head record has seen them playing 20 IPL matches, with the men from Chennai leading 12-8.

Head-to-head in MA Chidambaram Stadium: In the five head-to-head games played at Chepauk, the hosts marginally lead by the margin of 3-2.

Pitch report: The usual slow and spin-friendly track will be a good test for the batsmen, and KXIP will have to be wary of Chennai's army of spinners.

The CSK perspective

Chennai Super Kings (Source: IPLT20.com/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings (Source: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

CSK faced their first defeat of the 2019 season against Mumbai Indians as they lost by 37 runs. They will be anxious to make a strong comeback at the Chepauk.

Key batsmen - MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav was CSK's sole batting performer against MI, with 58 runs from 54 balls; the next best batsman Suresh Raina could only manage 16 runs, which itself tells the story of the previous game. However, the team will expect a strong comeback from their key batters including MS Dhoni and Shane Watson.

Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu has not been able to justify his spot in the playing XI and was sent back for a golden duck against MI. The management might ask him to warm the benches in the next game with Sam Billings or Faf du Plessis being first choice replacements.

Advertisement

Key bowlers - Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar and Harbhajan Singh

Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo are the team's leading wicket-takers with seven wickets, but Bravo has been ruled out for two weeks due to injury. In Bravo's absence, a large chunk of the wicket-taking responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Tahir.

Tahir along with Deepak Chahar are likely to pose the major threat to KXIP. With the Chepauk pitch expected to assist spinners, the skipper might recall Harbhajan Singh for this fixture too.

Harbhajan played a key roke in CSK's tournament opener against RCB, and might replace Shardul Thakur in the playing XI.

Expected playing XI

MS Dhoni (C & W), Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggelejin, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur / Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings and Kedar Jadhav.

The KXIP perspective

Kings XI Punjab (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Kings XI Punjab (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The Kings XI are having a fabulous run this season and have secured three wins out of four games. However, Chris Gayle was rested in the last fixture and his inclusion in the next game is still under the scanner.

Key batsmen - Lokesh Rahul, David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan

In the absence of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul will have to bear the additional responsibility at the top. The onus will be on him to provide a strong opening wicket stand with Sam Curran, who did well to score a 20-run cameo after being promoted to the top.

The middle order duties will have to be borne by three in-form batsmen - David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan and Mayank Agarwal. All have been among the runs in the previous games and are expected to exert a significant impact with the bat.

Meanwhile, in case Gayle is declared fit, Mandeep Singh might be asked to make way for the Universe Boss.

Key bowlers - Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin

Sam Curran claimed a match defining four-fer against the Delhi Capitals, which included his maiden IPL hat-trick. The all-rounder has certainly raised the bar and will be backed to make a similar impact against CSK.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami (five wickets) and Hardus Viljoen (four wickets) have been among the regular strikers for the visitors and will be Ashwin's key weapons during the powerplays. Apart from these, Murugan Ashwin and the skipper himself can be match-turners on the Chepauk's spin-friendly pitch.

Expected playing XI

Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, KL Rahul (W), Sam Curran, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh and Hardus Viljoen.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab MS Dhoni Ravichandran Ashwin
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
IPL 2019: Match 18, CSK vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview, Injury updates, Pitch report, Weather forecast & Head to Head Records - April 6th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab at MA Chidambaram Stadium
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 6, KKR vs KXIP Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Match preview, key players and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Match preview and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 13, KXIP vs DC Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three changes CSK must make against KXIP to get back to winning ways
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: Probable playing XI and key players 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 15: MI vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 5, DC vs CSK Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 117/3 (13.3 ov)
LIVE
Kolkata Knight Riders need 89 runs to won from 6.3 overs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
England in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us