IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: 2 changes that Mumbai Indians should make to get back to winning ways

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 25 Apr 2019, 13:48 IST

Mumbai Indians (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are two of the most followed teams all around India, and also the two most successful sides in the history of the IPL. The heated CSK vs MI rivalry resumes on Friday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, and fans all around the globe will tune in to watch this contest.

The two teams come into this match on the back of contrasting results, as CSK beat SRH in their last match while MI were beaten by RR. Rohit Sharma and his men haven't lost two consecutive games in IPL 2019 yet, but playing against the leaders of the points table they would have their task cut out.

The wicket on offer at Chennai has supported spin in this year's IPL, so expect Rohit to go with three spinners. Keeping all that in mind, here are the two changes that MI should make to get back to winning ways against CSK:

#1 Ben Cutting out - Ishan Kishan in

This is a change that has to made considering the conditions on offer at Chennai, as Ishan Kishan is much more adept at playing spin than Ben Cutting. Cutting has now played two consecutive games for MI but the Australian hasn't had much to do both with the bat or the ball.

Kishan on the other hand has played a few cameos so far in this year's IPL, this kind of a turning wicket would be the perfect platform for him to convert his starts into something more meaningful. Also, with Quinton de Kock set to leave soon, it will be helpful to give Kishan some practice of keeping wickets.

#2 Mayank Markande out - Jayant Yadav in

As mentioned above, teams playing at the Chepauk Stadium have preferred to go with three spinners. With MI already having a leg spinner in the form of Rahul Chahar, expect Mayank Markande to be replaced by Jayant Yadav.

Bringing in Yadav will add some diversity to the MI bowling lineup. Besides, Markande hasn't had a great season so far; he hasn't been able to continue his form from last year.

It would make sense to drop Markande against CSK and play Yadav instead.