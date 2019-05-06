IPL 2019, Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK: Match preview, ground stats and key records

Mumbai are the favorites in the first qualifier (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

After a month and a half of the enthralling league stage, IPL 2019 is set to enter the playoff stage tomorrow. Chennai Super Kings will battle it out with the arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk stadium in order to clinch a berth in the finals.

The defending champions would be hoping to avenge their previous two defeats against Mumbai while the visitors will be confident of making into the finals for the fifth time in their franchise history. We can expect another thrilling encounter when both these heavyweights lock horns in the first qualifier.

Chennai Super Kings have been the most consistent team in IPL history, but their recent sloppy performances are a sign of worry. The hosts have to bat out of their skin if they want to reverse the tide against the Mumbai Indians.

With match-winners like Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Imran Tahir in their ranks, the reigning champions have the potential to retain their IPL title this season. But having lost their previous two encounters against Mumbai, CSK would be entering the match as the underdogs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have had a sensational campaign on the back of some scintillating performances. After a slow start, the Blue Army regained their poise to finish at the top spot in the points table.

Rohit Sharma has led his team from the front, and Mumbai could well be on the cusp of winning their record fourth IPL crown.

Match details

Date: Tuesday, 7 May 2019

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats (IPL)

Total Matches: 51

Matches won batting first: 32

Matches won bowling first: 19

Average 1st Inns score: 164

Average 2nd Inns score: 151

Highest total recorded: 246/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs RR

Lowest total recorded: 70/10 (17.1 Ov) by RCB vs CSK

Highest score chased: 208/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs RCB

Lowest score defended: 151/7 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KKR

Head-to-head record

Total: 28

CSK: 12

MI: 16

Head-to-Head at Chennai

Total: 7

CSK: 2

MI: 5

Team news

Chennai Super Kings

Dhruv Shorey or Karn Sharma might feature in the starting lineup to replace the injured Kedar Jadhav.

Mumbai Indians

The visitors are likely to go ahead with an unchanged team

Squads

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Beuran Hendricks and Jayant Yadav

Key players

Chennai Super Kings

- Shane Watson

- MS Dhoni

- Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians

- Rohit Sharma

- Hardik Pandya

- Jasprit Bumrah

Probable playing XI

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dhruv Shorey, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah