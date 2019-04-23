IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: Captaincy move that cost Sunrisers Hyderabad the game

A comfortable win for CSK (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad came into this match in contrasting form. CSK had lost two matches in a row after losing just one of their first eight matches of IPL 2019, which meant that they were overtaken by Delhi Capitals at the top of the points table. On the other hand, SRH had won two matches in a row and were looking full of confidence.

Earlier in the evening, MS Dhoni won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. SRH got off to a poor start as Jonny Bairstow was dismissed by Harbhajan Singh for a duck. But Manish Pandey, who was promoted to No. 3, grabbed the opportunity with both hands and played a brilliant innings.

Pandey built a partnership of 115 runs with David Warner where he overshadowed the Australian superstar. Even after Warner got out, Pandey continued on his merry way as he finished with an unbeaten 83 off just 49 balls.

Vijay Shankar scored 26 runs but he used up 20 balls in the process, which was not great considering the situation. Eventually, the visitors ended their innings on 175/3.

Chasing a decent score CSK got off to a poor start as Faf du Plessis was run out in the first over. But Shane Watson, who had had a horrible tournament until then, was looking in great touch after a while.

Watson and Suresh Raina got stuck into the SRH bowlers and stitched together a useful partnership. This is where SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar could have been more proactive.

Bhuvneshwar should have brought on Rashid Khan against Watson early in the innings. The Australian is known to be vulnerable against spin early on, and facing Rashid might have sown the seed of doubt in his mind.

However, Bhuvneshwar brought on the leg-spinner only in the eighth over, and Watson was set by then. The Afghanistan star took the wicket of Raina in his second over but he failed to put the brakes on Watson's scoring.

Ambati Rayudu played a sensible innings at the other end as the Aussie toyed with the bowling. Watson failed to complete his century as he got out on 96, but he had done enough damage by then.

Watson's dismissal brought SRH back in the running but it was too little too late as CSK won the match by six wickets and one ball to spare.

This result means that CSK are back on top of the standings, while SRH have missed their chance to consolidate their position in the top 4.