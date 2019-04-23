IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: Kane Williamson to miss Chennai Super Kings clash

Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson will not be available for the match against the Chennai Super Kings tonight. He has returned to New Zealand, following the death of his grandmother.

SRH's match against CSK will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Williamson is expected to rejoin the squad for SRH's match against the Rajasthan Royals on 27th April.

Williamson has already missed five matches in the season due to a shoulder injury. He has thus far played just 4 matches, scoring a meagre 28 runs.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will once again lead the team in Williamson's absence against CSK.

SRH have won five matches and lost six, and are currently fourth in the IPL points table.

Team changes

Mohammed Nabi

Mohammed Nabi is likely to come back to the team as Williamson's replacement. He has already played four matches in the season and has picked seven wickets. He will bat at no. 7.

SRH could also think of giving Kiwi opener Martin Guptill a chance, who is yet to play a match in this season. In that case, he has to bat at no.3 as SRH will not want to tinker their opening combination of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, with the duo contributing to more than 70% percent of the entire team's runs.

Guptill is currently warming the SRH bench after the Bangladesh ODI series in which he scored 264 runs, including 2 centuries.

Probable SRH XI agains CSK

David Warner, Johny Bairstow (WK), Martin Guptill / Mohammed Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(C), Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma.

Squad

Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem.