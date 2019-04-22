×
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
44   //    22 Apr 2019, 19:43 IST

David Warner has been in sensational form for the Sunrisers
David Warner has been in sensational form for the Sunrisers

After two back-to-back defeats, the Chennai Super Kings are set to host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk on Tuesday. The reigning champions will be desperate to get back to winning ways, while the visitors will look to climb up the points table after some recent clinical performances. This will be the second time these two teams will face each other this season, with SRH outplaying CSK by registering a 6-wicket victory in the previous meeting.

Chennai Super Kings started their campaign on a high but recently, they have not been performing up to their stature. CSK have now lost two consecutive games for the first time since their comeback to the IPL in 2018. MS Dhoni played an unbelievable knock of 84(48) against RCB, however, his heroics went in vain as his side fell short by just one run. Their batting lineup seems vulnerable against quality pace bowling as apart from Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu, no other batsmen have been consistently scoring runs for them. The hosts would be hoping to land a counter punch and avenge their previous defeat at the hands of Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been in decent form after a string of poor performances. After losing three matches on the trot, the SRH bounced back to register two back-to-back victories. Kane Williamson would be eyeing to make it three in a row when they collide with CSK. Jonny Bairstow will play his final game before leaving to England for the upcoming World Cup preparations. He along with David Warner have played some aggressive cricket with the bat to dominate their opponents and score quick runs in the powerplays.

 

GAME DETAILS

 Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

 

Venue Stats IPL

 Total Matches- 52

Matches won batting first- 32

Matches won bowling first- 19

Average 1st Inns scores- 164

Average 2nd Inns scores- 151

Highest total recorded- 246/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs RR

Lowest total recorded- 70/10 (17.1 Ov) by RCB vs CSK

Highest score chased- 208/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs RCB

Lowest score defended- 134/6 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KKR

 

Head-to-Head Record

Total: 11

CSK: 08

SRH: 03

 

TEAM NEWS

Chennai Super Kings:

  • Suresh Raina, who has been in terrible form, might be replaced by Sam Billings.
  • Shane Watson can make way for Murali Vijay.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • The visitors are likely to go ahead with the same starting line-up.

 

SQUADS

 

Chennai Super Kings:

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

 

Key Players

 

Chennai Super Kings

  • Faf du Plessis
  • MS Dhoni
  • Imran Tahir

Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • David Warner
  • Jonny Bairstow
  • Rashid Khan

 

Probable Playing XI

 

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Ricky Bhui/Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

