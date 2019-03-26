IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: Probable playing XI and key players

The fifth match of IPL 2019 will be played on 26 March at 8 PM IST, between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

CSK won their first match against RCB, in the series opener, by 7 wickets. The spinners did the trick for CSK with Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja picking 8 wickets among themselves.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant scored 78 from 27 balls for DC as they defeated MI by 37 runs in their first match of the season.

CSK won the title in 2018 while DC finished at the last place. Last year when these teams met each other in the group stages, both won one match each.

The CSK vs DC rivalry has seen 18 matches in the IPL. CSK have won 12 of those and DC have managed to win only 6.

On that note, let’s have a look at the key players for each team and their probable playing XI.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Lungisani Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohit Sharma, David Willey.

Key Players

Delhi Capitals - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant (credit: iplt20.com)

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant scored 78 from 27 balls against MI, of which 70 runs came from boundaries. With India’s No: 4 slot for the World Cup yet to be finalised, Pant would want to keep delivering consistent performances in the upcoming matches as well.

Chennai Super Kings - Shane Watson

Shane Watson

Just a couple of days before the IPL, Shane Watson won the Man of the Series in PSL 2019. But he has had a poor start in IPL 2019, scoring a 10-ball duck against RCB.

As one of the best players in the history of the tournament, Watson would be expected to deliver solid performances in the top order.

Probable XI

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult / Sandeep Lamichhane.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, David Willey, Deepak Chahar / Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

Advertisement