IPL 2019, DC vs CSK, Who Said What: World reacts as CSK win second match in a row

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 656 // 27 Mar 2019, 00:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dhoni in the thick of things yet again (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Both the teams were high on confidence coming into the 5th match of IPL 2019. Chennai Super Kings had beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals had registered a convincing win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

DC was expected to give a tough challenge to CSK in front of their home crowd. MS Dhoni's men were too good on the day as they won quite comfortably as DC was no match to the defending champions. DC captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch which was expected to help the spinners.

Prithvi Shaw tried to take advantage of the hard new ball while Shikhar Dhawan was cautious on the other end. Then Rishabh Pant threatened to take the match away from CSK as he did against MI. Dwayne Bravo brought CSK back into the game by dismissing Pant and Colin Ingram in one over.

The West Indian all-rounder also dismissed Shikhar Dhawan who looked set to play a big innings. In the end, DC set a target of 148 for CSK which was decent on the pitch which had a bit of help for the spinners.

After losing the wicket of Ambati Rayudu early, Shane Watson and Suresh Raina launched a counter-attack on the DC bowlers. Amit Mishra dismissed both the set batsmen to give a glimmer of hope to DC fans but it was too little too late. MS Dhoni built a good partnership with Kedar Jadhav to ensure that there were no further hiccups for the Men in Yellow. Eventually, CSK won the match with six wickets in hand and three balls to spare to make it two wins out of two. MS Dhoni and co now occupy the first place on the IPL Points Table.

Let's see how the world reacted to this match.

Shreyas Iyer, Delhi captain: For the new batsman pitch was really tough. I personally don't have trouble against spinners but today it was turning and I was finding it tough. Our best batter Rishabh Pant also found it tough. The wicket was slow and that's why I decided to bat first. We were 10-15 runs short. I wouldn't blame batting. We could have restricted them in the powerplay. There are a lot of games remaining and this is just the beginning. Lots of positive to take out from this match.

MS Dhoni, Chennai captain: The wicket turned more than expected in the first innings. In the second innings there was enough dew. The bowlers did well to restrict them to 150. The batsmen we have like a bit of pace, and like it to come on to the bat. Losing Ngidi at the start was a big blow, because he was the quickest, but other than that we were well-covered in all the areas. I don't think we will be a very good fielding side, but we will be a safe fielding side. You don't want the XI to push too hard and get injured. We might bleed a few runs and make up for that with experience. We haven't done well at the death, so plenty of areas to work on, but still a good victory.

Shane Watson, Man of the Match (44 off 26): It was a little better than Chennai, the wicket (laughs). It was a bit slow, so it was nice to get a few out of the middle. I don't think I will bowl much. I got a calf injury in the Big Bash, and I'm just trying to bat well and stay fit for it. The PSL was a lot of fun, and great to be able to reconnect with the Chennai guys again.

Advertisement

Gaurav Kalra

Boy, the roar to welcome dhoni here ..he really is a cult hero, chants of dhoni dhoni dhoni around the kotla..#DCvCSK — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 26, 2019

Deepu Narayanan

Only six overseas players featuring in an IPL match:



CSK (4) vs KKR (2), Chennai, 2011

DC (3) vs RCB (3), Delhi, 2017

DC (3) vs CSK (3), Delhi, 2019#DCvCSK — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 26, 2019

Ayaz Menon

Sometimes I feel @msdhoni prolongs things just to torment opponents!😊 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 26, 2019

Harsha Bhogle

So a set of bats comes out. Some Spartan. He chooses a BAS Vampire!! https://t.co/dFtm0PAqap — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 26, 2019

Akash Chopra

81 in 8 chasing 148. And we might still have a last over finish. #DCvsCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 26, 2019

Jatin Sapru

Was always going to be tricky with inexperienced foreign players all stacked up together in the middle.. Pant’s wicket allowed CSK an inch, they’ve stretched it to a metre #DCvCSK — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 26, 2019

Vikram Sathaye

Dhoni is prolonging to make sure match goes to last over so all advertisers get their due ! I think STAR TV should share today’s Revenues with Dhoni . #CSKvDC — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) March 26, 2019

Rajneesh Gupta

Chennai Super Kings have won 44 matches batting second in the IPL, 25 of those wins have come in the 20th over! #DCvCSK #IPL2019 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 26, 2019

Peter Miller

Dhoni's smirk when Bravo asked to review that is my everything. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) March 26, 2019

CricBeat

Teams To Defeat Delhi, Most Times In IPL



CSK - 13*

KKR - 13

RCB - 13

KXIP - 13

MI - 11

RR - 11#DCvCSK — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) March 26, 2019

Advertisement