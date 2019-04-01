×
IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP: One key player for each team

Kanav Agarwal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
12   //    01 Apr 2019, 12:19 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League will be held between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in Mohali- a ground known for his excellent batting pitch and high scores. Some of the hardest hitting batsmen in this edition of the league are present in these two teams and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

The last time these two teams met, KL Rahul racked up the fastest IPL fifty and that goes on to show how the application of batsmen is going to be the most important thing in the match. Both the teams have one player who is going to hold the key to their team's success and the chances of the team's win will depend on how this player performs.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant

The youngster has cut a niche for himself through his hard-hitting and has shown how big a star he is. We saw what he can do to the opposition teams as he brought Mumbai down to their knees when he smsahed the likes of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah all around the park.

He is one player who can get any ball out of the stadium and his performance against Punjab will decide how his team fares against the opposition. He comes in to bat in the later half of the innings and takes a ball or two to get used to the pitch. If he manages to get going against Punjab, there is no doubt that he will get a big score that will be difficult for Punjab to chase and his strike rate in the last 7 overs of the game will decide Delhi's fate in the match. If Rishabh Pant gets going, then it will hard for Punjab to take control of the game.


Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle

When the Universe Boss gets going, there is nothing but mass destruction. He has single handedly won matches for his team and destroyed the opposition bowling attacks. When he gets going, there is no other delight for any cricket fan than to watch him hit the ball around the park.

Gayle has had a wonderful IPL so far and he will be looking to repeat his performances and win the matches of his team. He is someone who can hit the ball from the word go and his batting eases the pressure on the middle and the lower order. If Delhi can get him out before the power play, they can certainly make inroads into the Punjab batting order and win the game otherwise with this man at the crease, it will be tough for any team to secure a win.

The big man is hungry for runs even at this age
The big man is hungry for runs even at this age
