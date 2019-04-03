×
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: One player from each team who holds the key to his team's success

Kanav Agarwal
ANALYST
Feature
03 Apr 2019, 19:07 IST

Delhi Capitals are all set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in their home ground - the Feroz Shah Kotla. They had an embarrassing collapse in the last match against Kings XI Punjab as their last seven wickets fell for just nine runs. They would have pondered over what happened and will be looking to make amends in this match. Meanwhile, Hyderabad had a fantastic match against RCB, with Jonny Bairstow and David Warner scoring centuries. They will be looking to repeat that batting performance as well as their bowling efforts as they skittled out RCB for just 113 runs, with only one of the top 6 RCB batsmen reaching double digits.

This match promises to be a good contest as both teams have some big names, who have been performing well both with the bat and the ball. With the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane in Delhi's line-up, it won't be easy for Hyderabad to get a big score. Even Delhi's batsmen may not score in huge numbers due to the skills of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. Players will need to step up and perform for their team and there will one player from each team who will hold the key to his team's success. Let us have a look at who that player from each team could be:-

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant

Pant scored 128* when he faced SRH in 2018.
Pant scored 128* when he faced SRH in 2018.

It is time that the local lad from Delhi delivers once again. He had a fairy tale start to the IPL when he scored 78 off just 27 balls. He even got starts in the following matches but failed to make a big score. He was expected to carry his team across the line in the last match but it was his wicket that triggered the collapse against Punjab.

If there is one team against which he has a good record, it is Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored a magnificent 128* off just 63 balls the last time they met. The bowling attack for Hyderabad remains the same and the stadium and the conditions remain the same too. He will be looking to repeat his performance and get a big score like last time. He has the ability to go for the big shots and put literally any ball out of the park. He also forms the connection between the upper order and the lower order as he comes in to bat at no.4. He will be looking to make a statement to the Indian Team selectors before they announce the team for the World Cup and will look to be at his best.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been pretty ordinary this season
Rashid Khan has been pretty ordinary this season

The young Afghan has run through almost all the batting line-ups that he has come up against and he has single-handedly destroyed opposition teams with his bowling as well as his big hitting in the death overs. However, IPL 2019 hasn't been so special for him. He has managed to pick up just 2 wickets in the 3 matches that he has played and his economy rate also has been high. He has been read quite comfortably by the batsmen and his googlies have been ineffective. It is time that Khan delivers for Hyderabad and this match is going to be the one. He has a good record against Delhi and was the Man of the Match in the first encounter between the teams last season. Delhi is effectively a spinning track which helps him get the extra spin. He will look to run through the top and the middle order and prove why he is the best T20 bowler in the format. If he gets the wickets early, then Hyderabad will be able to restrict them to a modest score or else Delhi might put up a huge total and make it difficult for Hyderabad to chase it down.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals (IPL) Rishabh Pant Rashid Khan IPL 2019 Teams & Squads SRH vs DC
Kanav Agarwal
ANALYST
"Edged. And four," is the best cricketing shot
