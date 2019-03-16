×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 5 debutants to watch out for this season

Devansh Bilala
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
232   //    16 Mar 2019, 21:50 IST

With IPL 2019 just around the corner, all the franchises are gearing up to make a claim on the coveted trophy. Even though the core of each franchise is roughly the same as last year, the teams have made some exciting additions to their squad.

All the franchises would be looking to get their combinations right in the early part of the tournament as that would give them the momentum to capitalize and look for a finish in the top four. And as in the case of every IPL season, some players are making their debuts on the back of strong domestic and international performances.

Here, we take a look at five players to watch out for who are making their IPL debut this year.

1. Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer was bought by RCB for a price of Rs. 4.2 crore in the IPL auction on the basis of his performances in the Carribean Premier League and the series against India. He has scored 549 runs in 22 innings in T20s at a strike rate of 140.05. with a century and two half centuries against his name.

Hetmyer is one of the cleanest hitters of the ball, and on his day can smash any bowling attack. His recent century against England in the ODI series gave us an indication of his potential; he will certainly be a big part of RCB's plans this year.

RCB would look for Hetmyer to up the scoring ante in the company of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. The team missed the hitting abilities of someone like Chris Gayle in the last season, and would certainly hope Hetmyer can fill in the giant shoes of the 'Universe Boss'.

2. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is a young and exciting Indian all-rounder who recently made a name for himself with his performances in the domestic circuit. He has been described as the cleanest hitter for India since Yuvraj Singh.

His performance was recognized by RCB who bought him at a whopping price of Rs 5 crores.

Dube has a strike rate of 147.44 in T20s. Besides his hitting skills, he also can roll over his arm and bowl medium pace, which would certainly help his team as bowling is not RCB's strong suit.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Shimron Hetmyer Ashton Turner
IPL 2017: 5 youngest IPL debutants
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 overseas debutants to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 teams that could change their captain ahead of the new season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Australian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 weakest batting line-ups on paper
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 squads that look the weakest on paper
RELATED STORY
5 all-time IPL records that are unlikely to be broken
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
3 Australian players who went unsold in the 2019 IPL auctions but were brilliant in BBL 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 3 lowest totals by Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us