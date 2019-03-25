×
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Preview
172   //    25 Mar 2019, 13:59 IST

The new look Delhi Capitals
The new look Delhi Capitals

The change of name seems to have turned the fortunes for Delhi Capitals. The Delhi-based franchise kicked off their 2019 IPL campaign on a winning note as the team put up an excellent display against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. 

After having gained confidence post their win against Mumbai, Delhi Capitals will be locking horns against the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Nevertheless, despite newfound confidence, the Capitals will be hoping to put their best foot forward in the upcoming game. 

Thus, without doing further ado, let us look at Delhi Capitals' probable playing XI for their next assignment against Chennai Super Kings.

Unquestionably, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan will be facing the opening music for Delhi in the game against Chennai. Shaw started his 2019 IPL tourney on a sorry note as he managed to score just seven runs against Mumbai. However, after having got a brief pep talk from Sachin Tendulkar in the last game, the Mumbaikar batsman will hope to score genially against Chennai. 

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan had a solid start to his 2019 IPL warfare. The southpaw notched-up 43 runs in the previous game. Gabbar's knock provided a steady start to the Capitals which in turn set a sound platform for the middle-order batsmen. Thus, while hoping to improve his strike-rate, the Delhiite will look to continue his decent form in the forthcoming game as well.

Shreyas Iyer, the DC skipper, will undoubtedly be slotting in at the No.3 position. Iyer looked confident at the start of his innings against Mumbai. However, he failed to convert it into a fifty and eventually fell at the score of 16. Nevertheless, the young batting prodigy will be seeming to elevate his performance in the following encounter against Chennai. 

Colin Ingram was one of the star performers for Delhi Capitals in their opening game. The South African batsman scored a quick-fire 47 off just 32 balls against Mumbai on Sunday. Hence, with a merry performance up his sleeve, the left-hander will be expecting to hold the No.4 slot against Super Kings as well.

On Sunday night, Rishabh Pant set the Wankhede Stadium on fire with his fluent knock of 78 off just 27 balls. His wonderous knock helped Capitals to go past the score of 200 as they set a target of 214 for Mumbai Indians. The wicketkeeper-batsman, while slotting at No.5, will be reckoning to carry-forward his scintillating form in the coming game at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

At No.6, Keemo Paul, the bowling all-rounder from West Indies, was supposed to add a sense of depth to Delhi Capitals' batting department. But, he failed to contribute with the bat in the game against MI. Nonetheless, he covered that up with the ball as he managed to scalp a wicket while leaking runs at an economical rate of 7.00. 

Axar Patel happened to be the most under-performing player for DC in the previous game against Mumbai. The left-handed bowling all-rounder couldn't offer much with the bat. Besides, having bowled three overs, he also drooled runs at a high economy rate of 14.00. Notwithstanding that, Axar would hope to improve his performance in the forthcoming encounter against Chennai.

Rahul Tewatia, an able bowling all-rounder from Haryana, made vital contributions for DC -across all the departments - in their opening game at the Wankhede Stadium. While handing a finishing touch to DC with the bat, the spinner also managed to grab a wicket. Thus, Capitals would be wanting Tewatia to perform on the same lines in the coming game as well.

Kagiso Rabada, the South African bowling prospect, was the pick of the bowlers for DC. The paceman scalped two wickets in his quota of four overs while giving away just 23 runs. Rabada would be looking forward to contributing on the same lines for Capitals in the nearing game as well.

Trent Boult, a lanky fast bowler from New Zealand, seemed a bit off in the weekend's game against Mumbai. In his share of four overs, the Kiwi paceman gave away 42 runs at a not so good economy rate of 10.50. Nevertheless, in the course of the game, he managed to take the vital wicket of Krunal Pandya. And much so, Trent would be expecting to give his best in the next game against Chennai.

Ishant Sharma, the tall and lean pacer from Delhi, was one of the star performers for DC with the ball. The Delhite, in his quota of four overs, conceded 34 runs at an economy of 8.50. But, he also grabbed two crucial wickets - Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock - which turned the game towards Delhi Capitals. Ishant would hope to perform with the same intensity in the coming match as well.

Probable playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (WK), Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, and Ishant Sharma.

