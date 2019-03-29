×
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
147   //    29 Mar 2019, 23:03 IST

Delhi will want to end up on the winning side on Saturday night. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
Delhi will want to end up on the winning side on Saturday night. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

The Delhi Capitals will have a lot of action in week 2 of IPL 2019 as they will play 3 games within 5 days. They have reinforcements arriving as pace bowling all-rounder Chris Morris makes his way back from South Africa. The Capitals won convincingly against Mumbai before being beaten by the Chennai Super Kings.

The Capitals will host the Kolkata Knight Riders for a home game on 30th March at 8:00 pm. KKR come fresh off a win and are on top of the points table. Andre Russell looks in terrific form and their team seems to be set ahead of the match.

Let's now take a look at the Delhi Capitals' probable playing XI for the match.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are expected to continue as the opening batsmen for the Delhi Capitals. Shaw will want to curb his aggression at the start after getting out cheaply in both the matches he has played.

Dhawan, meanwhile, will look to get going right from the start and get his strike-rate up a little. He has put himself under pressure by not scoring quickly and will want to dominate the weak KKR pace attack though he must be wary of Lockie Ferguson.

Shreyas Iyer and Colin Ingram will be the perfect batsmen to play after their explosive opening combination. Iyer hasn't got too many runs yet but has the ability to go big and if he gets settled in, KKR will be in for a special innings from the Delhi skipper.

Colin Ingram has shown his experience already and has been an explosive option in their middle order. He will be expected to score runs quickly and he certainly has the ability to do so.

Rishabh Pant will be the X-Factor for Delhi in this match. His explosive strength has been a constant source of runs for Delhi and the flexibility in their top order will allow him to bat whenever needed.

Rahul Tewatia is the side's utility player and has done a good job up until now. A decent leg-spinner and a big hitter, Tewatia can turn matches with minor contributions with both bat nad ball and is a vital cog in this side. Axar Patel has been a consistent performer in the IPL and will continue in his role as an all-rounder.

Chris Morris is expected to replace Keemo Paul who didn't do such a great job in the opportunities which he got. Morris is one of the best T20 all-rounders and has been very consistent for Delhi. He'll be expected to handle the death bowling and score some quick runs with the bat.

Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma have proven to be good fast bowlers for Delhi and are expected to make the cut to the playing XI. Ishant has looked very good with the new ball while Rabada has been an impact bowler and has rattled batsmen with his pace.

Amit Mishra is expected to be in the playing XI after his good show against CSK. The Delhi wicket has shown its affinity to spin and this will mean that Trent Boult will have to sit out once more.

Predicted Playing XI- Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(C), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant(WK), Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra


