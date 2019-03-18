×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals - Team Composition and Analysis

The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
Feature
324   //    18 Mar 2019, 12:49 IST

Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Daredevils – now known as Delhi Capitals – have changed their name and appearance as a franchise. They will also be hoping to change their fortunes around with consistently poor performances in previous editions of the IPL.

They have released big players like Gautam Gambhir, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Roy and Liam Plunkett which meant they had to find out effective replacements for each of them. The Sunrisers Hyderabad traded Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Capitals for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma.

Delhi Capitals Squad

Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram and Manjot Kalra

All Rounders – Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Jalaj Saxena

Wicket-keepers – Rishabh Pant and Ankush Bains

Bowlers – Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa

Team Composition and Analysis

Delhi Capitals is a team of openers. A lot of the players above have opened at domestic and International levels. They might face issues with balancing batting positions but the overall team composition looks good with Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw being the ideal opening combination for them. The team consists of some explosive players like Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant, Colin Munro and if the reality is as effective as it shows on paper, Delhi have a chance.

Advertisement

Hanuma Vihari was a good buy for them at the auction as he will be required in the middle order to build steady partnerships in case of early collapses. All-rounders Chris Morris and Axar Patel are handy with the bat as well.

Looking into their bowling strength, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Avesh Khan is a fierce attack to start with. It won’t be easy for Batsmen to play early shots especially against Rabada who will be their spearhead. Nathu Singh can be an effective replacement in case of injuries. Chris Morris is an impressive death bowler and Axar Patel can rush through the middle overs as well.

The only issue with the team will be the skipper’s lack of experience. It won’t be easy for Shreyas Iyer to captain an IPL side like this but can turn out to be equally promising. The Capitals need to ensure they perform to their potential to change their fortunes from previous seasons and give themselves a chance of winning.

Squad Ratings

Batting – 8/10

All-rounders – 6/10

Bowling – 6/10

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Shikhar Dhawan Shreyas Iyer IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
The Bharat Army is the Indian Cricket Team's No.1 Global Supporter Group. The Bharat Army has become famous in its association with Team India for its passionate and committed support travelling around the world supporting Team India for almost 20 years. Visit https://www.bharatarmy.com for more details and Register yourself as a Member for Free.
IPL 2019 Squad Analysis: Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing Delhi Capitals' multiple lineup options
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best playing XI for Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals SWOT analysis
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals team preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analysing whether Sourav Ganguly can change the Delhi Capitals' fortune
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 reasons why Delhi Capitals would be tough to beat
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best XI for Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL news: Sourav Ganguly joins Delhi Capitals in new role
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us