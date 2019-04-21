IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: How the teams could line up

Sachin Iyer FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 78 // 21 Apr 2019, 12:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dhawan's form will be crucial (Image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

On 22 April, the Delhi Capitals will take on the Rajasthan Royals for the second time in IPL 2019, this time at Jaipur. The Delhi Capitals have six wins from 10 games and are at the 3rd position in the IPL points table, while the Rajasthan Royals are at the 7th position of the table with three wins from nine matches.

The Delhi Capitals will come into the match armed with plenty of confidence as they registered a convincing victory against the Kings XI Punjab yesterday. The Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, are also showing signs of life under the new leadership of Steven Smith, having put up a strong performance in their last game against the Mumbai Indians.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have fought each other 18 times in the past. The Rajasthan Royals have emerged victorious in 11 games, while the Delhi franchise have managed to win the remaining seven.

Probable XI – Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma

Players on the bench: Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Jagadeesha Suchith, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul

Player to watch out for – Kagiso Rabada

The South African speedster is leading the wickets tally with 21 wickets from 10 games. He will be the trump card for the Delhi Capitals against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

Advertisement

Probable XI – Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith (c) , Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Riyan Parag

Players on the bench: Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun, Ish Sodhi

Player to watch out for – Steven Smith

The newly appointed captain of the Rajasthan Royals will be their key player when they go up against the powerful Delhi Capitals on Monday. In the recent game against Mumbai Indians, Smith anchored the chase with some crafty strokes and made sure that the team crossed the line comfortably.