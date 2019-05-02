IPL 2019: MS Dhoni gives an emotional speech about CSK

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 776 // 02 May 2019, 09:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MS Dhoni ( Image Courtesy - BCCI/IPLT.com)

What's the story?

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave an emotional speech about his bonding with CSK and the fans in a post-match interview last night.

In case you didn't know...

CSK fans have treated Dhoni as their own ever since he joined the franchise. He has led them to the IPL title three times, and the people of Tamil Nadu have nicknamed him 'Thala' (Boss).

The heart of the matter

Chennai hosted the Delhi Capitals in the 50th match of the season on Wednesday. The return of Dhoni boosted the Super Kings camp, and he did justice by playing a fabulous innings of 44 runs in just 22 balls. He finished the innings in his usual way by smashing the final ball of Trent Boult for a six.

Chasing a tricky target of 180, Delhi kept losing wickets. Dhoni, as usual, was brilliant behind the stumps and did two unbelievable stumpings. Delhi suffered their biggest loss of the season as Chennai moved back to the top of the points table.

It was the final home match for Chennai this season and Dhoni got emotional about his connection with the franchise and the fans.

"I have always said it's very special to get that kind of a nickname. The way I got accepted in the whole of Tamil Nadu, they don't call my name, they call me “Thala”. It's very nice, and they have always supported us."

He also revealed the secret behind his fast stumpings and stated that one needs to get the basics right first.

"I think it's something that's come from tennis ball cricket. But you still have to do the basics and graduate to that level. If you want to keep like that you can make mistakes so I still think basics are most important.”

What's next?

CSK will play their last league game against the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Sunday.