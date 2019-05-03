IPL 2019: Did Mohammad Nabi's batting position cost SRH the game against MI?

Kane Williamson (image courtesy:iplt20.com)

The 51st match of IPL 2019 witnessed another close encounter where the Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in the Super Over. With the win, MI became the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals to reach the playoffs.

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma decided to bat first. As has been the norm for him this season, he got off to a good start but got out just when he was looking good.

The in-form Quinton de Kock built a crucial partnership with Suryakumar Yadav before the latter fell to Khaleel Ahmed in the 12th over. Even though they didn't get any big overs in the middle, a six apiece from Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya in the slog overs helped them reach a decent score of 162. De Kock remained not out on 69 off 58 balls.

SRH too got off to a quick start as they accumulated 40 runs within the first 4 overs. But a double blow from Jasprit Bumrah left both their openers in the pavilion by the end of the powerplay.

Manish Pandey, who is having a great season, continued his excellent run at one end but he didn't get much support from the others.

Kane Williamson (3) and Vijay Shankar (12) also fell cheaply and it was then that they made a big mistake by sending the young Abhishek Sharma ahead of the experienced Mohammad Nabi.

Sharma succumbed to the pressure and got out for just 2 runs from 3 balls. And Nabi, who came in after that, scored a handy 31 off 20 balls and played a major role in helping SRH reach 162 along with Manish Pandey (71 runs off 47-balls).

If Nabi was sent earlier he could have used the extra time to help SRH reach the finish line much earlier.

The match eventually went down to a Super Over, where the ever-miserly Bumrah conceded just 8 runs off his over. Hardik Pandya along with Kieron Pollard finished off the game in just three balls, leaving SRH to rue their judgment with the batting order.