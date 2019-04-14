IPL 2019: Fans call it 'Miracle' as Royal Challengers Bangalore register their first win against Kings XI Punjab

Kohli and ABD scored fifties for RCB (Pic credits: BCCI)

Chasing down a target of 174, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were searching for their first win, got off to a good start. Openers - Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli added 43 runs for the first wicket in 23 balls before Patel departed for a 3-ball 19.

After Parthiv's dismissal, AB de Villiers joined the skipper in the middle. The duo added 85 runs for the second wicket before Virat Kohli got out for 67 (53 balls, 8*4).

After Kohli got out, AB took control of the innings and saw through the rest of the innings. The South African scored 38 runs off just 59 balls and gave his side their first win of the season. Marcus Stoinis too aided ABD with a useful 28 from 16 balls.

Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli asked the Punjab side to bat first after winning the toss. The Kings XI Punjab, which is full of ex-RCB players. got off to a good start as KL Rahul and Chris Gayle scored 60 runs for no loss in the powerplay.

Kings XI Punjab were cruising through before Kohli introduced spinners. RCB's spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Moeen Ali ended up picking the of KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal and Sam Curran respectively.

After the end on the powerplay, RCB kept picking up wickets at regular intervals but that did not deter the Universe Boss. Gayle batted through the innings scoring 99 runs from 64 balls. During his innings, the mighty West Indian hit a total of 10 fours and 5 sixes.

The southpaw took a particular liking towards pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj. While Umesh conceded runs at an economy rate of 10.5, Siraj gave away 54 runs in 4 overs at an economy rate of 13.5. As a result of Gayle innings, KXIP posted a total of 173in 20 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the match between RCB and KXIP:

RCB finally win a match and still they are at the bottom of the table. #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/KEbuKq3WuO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 13, 2019

MI lost, RCB won.



RCB fans: pic.twitter.com/7n4ECQuIx4 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 13, 2019

Finally, RCB wins. RCB fans coming out from their hiding.. #KXIPvsRCB pic.twitter.com/YRvOmP2hxI — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 13, 2019

Virat, finally RCB jeet gayi.. kaisa lag raha aapko..



Virat: pic.twitter.com/pc1KKklcIU — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 13, 2019

I was waiting with yearning eyes to see Kohli celebrate that way.

Wow, man everything feels soo soo perfect ❤️😭#KXIPvsRCB — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) April 13, 2019

KXIP broke our 6 match streak. They're ex rcb for a reason. — arfan. (@Im__Arfan) April 13, 2019

RCB registers their maiden victory in this season also saves themselves from an unwanted IPL record.. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 13, 2019

why is kohli batting so impressively? his world cup selection is assured. #KXIPvRCB — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 13, 2019

The way Kohli pointed out to the RCB crest after getting that fifty should shut all the critics questioning his commitment towards @RCBTweets! ❤️ — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) April 13, 2019

If KXIP still don't make it to playoffs, it will be these needless experiments — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 13, 2019

Men who are attacking their previous teams. #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/Wel18P1SEw — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 13, 2019

I have a feeling Mohammed Siraj will win the Orange Cap this season. #KXIPvRCB — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 13, 2019

RCB missed a review, dropped a catch but still stopped Gayle from getting a hundred. Well played! #KXIPvRCB — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 13, 2019

Kohli dropped Gayle, again. After 2 years. #KXIPvRCB — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 13, 2019

Spectators are taking the catches with one hand.



RCB dropping the catches with 2 hands.😢#RCBvKXIP — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 13, 2019

RCB players in Kings XI, Kings XI players in RCB. Must’ve been confusion and collisions while checking in to the dressing rooms 😄 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 13, 2019

Q: What is worst than losing 6 matches in a row.



A: Batsman scoring 99 runs against you whom you dropped from your team that may cause 7th defeat.#KXIPvRCB — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 13, 2019

Sorry Chris Gayle ☹️ Sorry. Wear our tshirt and come back on this side. Please. Sorry ☹️ #KXIPvRCB — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 13, 2019

Dinda's son when he sees Umesh and Siraj #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/MrocWREnpI — Cricket Guru (@CricketGuru15) April 13, 2019

