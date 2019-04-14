IPL 2019: Fans call it 'Miracle' as Royal Challengers Bangalore register their first win against Kings XI Punjab
Chasing down a target of 174, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were searching for their first win, got off to a good start. Openers - Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli added 43 runs for the first wicket in 23 balls before Patel departed for a 3-ball 19.
After Parthiv's dismissal, AB de Villiers joined the skipper in the middle. The duo added 85 runs for the second wicket before Virat Kohli got out for 67 (53 balls, 8*4).
After Kohli got out, AB took control of the innings and saw through the rest of the innings. The South African scored 38 runs off just 59 balls and gave his side their first win of the season. Marcus Stoinis too aided ABD with a useful 28 from 16 balls.
Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli asked the Punjab side to bat first after winning the toss. The Kings XI Punjab, which is full of ex-RCB players. got off to a good start as KL Rahul and Chris Gayle scored 60 runs for no loss in the powerplay.
Kings XI Punjab were cruising through before Kohli introduced spinners. RCB's spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Moeen Ali ended up picking the of KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal and Sam Curran respectively.
After the end on the powerplay, RCB kept picking up wickets at regular intervals but that did not deter the Universe Boss. Gayle batted through the innings scoring 99 runs from 64 balls. During his innings, the mighty West Indian hit a total of 10 fours and 5 sixes.
The southpaw took a particular liking towards pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj. While Umesh conceded runs at an economy rate of 10.5, Siraj gave away 54 runs in 4 overs at an economy rate of 13.5. As a result of Gayle innings, KXIP posted a total of 173in 20 overs.
