IPL 2019 Finals: One surprise pick Mumbai Indians might make in today's game

Yuvraj Singh - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Finally, the two-month marathon comes to an end today. The two of the most consistent teams, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will meet each other in finals. Whoever wins this final will become the first team to lift the trophy for the fourth time.

Playing the IPL finals is not something new for the two sides as Chennai has played in the finals seven times, while Mumbai has played four finals in the past editions. Interestingly, these two will meet in the finals for the fourth time.

Mumbai has usually dominated CSK in IPL history. If you check the numbers, they are the only team to have a 50 percent plus win record against the defending champions. Even in the 2019 season, Mumbai won all the three games against CSK. They are also the only team to beat them in four consecutive IPL games.

On the other hand, Chennai has a captain who believes in the process than the past results. Hence, the performance against Mumbai in recent times won't really affect the team mentality.

It's going to be a cracker of a final, and the team combination holds the key in this high profile clash. Chennai might make one change by bringing in Murali Vijay ahead Shardul Thakur, who just bowled one over in Qualifier 2.

For Mumbai, they are more or less settled with their playing XI. But there is still a room for a change. MI could surprise us by bringing in the veteran Yuvraj Singh ahead of Ishan Kishan.

Yuvi did relatively well in the four games that he played this season. He could be the X-Factor on a big day. The left-hander has mostly done well in high profile games, barring the 2014 World T20 finals. Kishan hasn't really got going in the tournament. The young wicket-keeper managed to score only 78 runs in five innings. Hence it will be wise for Mumbai to make a bold move to bring in the experience of Yuvi.

Yuvraj Singh had a brief net session ahead of the finals. Hence, we might see a surprise decision from the Mumbai Indians think-tank.

