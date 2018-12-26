IPL 2019: Five young players to watch out

Every year in IPL there are some players who rise up to the occasion and make their presence count on the big stage with some great performances during the season. IPL has always welcome such talents. Many players take IPL as an opportunity to stand out to the selectors. Some players in the past such as Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and many more were able to make their place in the Indian side with their strong performances over the years.

There are many young players who are looking forward to making a mark at IPL 2019. Many players perform well in their domestic seasons but performing well in the IPL sends out a strong message that they are ready for the big stage and should be considered for the national duty. In this article, we are going to take a look at 5 players who can rise up to the occasion and knock on the door of their international side.

#5 Anrich Nortje

Very few would have heard this name in India and also in the world. He is not someone who is famous around the world or is playing T20 leagues around the world. Anrich Nortje is a Right Arm Fast bowler who plays for Cape Town Blitz in Mzansi Super League 2018.

Nortje impressed in the Mzansi Super League

Although he was bought at his base price of 20 Lakhs INR by the Kolkata Knight Riders he might be the one player who could shine in the IPL 2019. He has just played 6 T20 matches so far only but has impressed many legends of the game. He has earned praise from Dale Steyn and Ashwell Prince. In the six T20 matches that he has participated in, he has taken 19 wickets with a great economy of just 6.47runs per over. He also has a great first class record with 162 wickets in 47 matches. The KKR coach, Jacques Kallis could be the mind behind KKR buying him in the IPL Auction this year.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement