IPL 2019: Flop Indian XI of the season

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 13.28K // 15 May 2019, 15:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ambati Rayudu - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com) Prithvi Shaw - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com) Shaw's tournament was plagued by inconsistencies (BCCI/IPLT20.com) Shaw had a poor tournament

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League turned out to be an extravagant event which was a complete package of excitement, exhilaration and enthusiastic encounters. The IPL 2019 was arguably the best IPL season ever.

Although the fans feel the same after the end of each season, there's no denying to the fact that the competition among the teams was extremely intense this time around. The aficionados were able to witness as many as two super-overs, umpteen nail-biting finishes and some high-octane thrillers. Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to a record fourth title, thereby making them the most successful team of the IPL.

Besides enjoying the success of many players, we also witnessed unexpected failures of some players. The flop show of young lads and experienced stalwarts is very unfortunate for the fans. Let's have a look at the playing XI of Indian players who miserably failed this season.

#1 Prithvi Shaw & Ambati Rayudu

Prithvi Shaw , the young lad from Mumbai was picked by the Delhi Capitals in 2018. He had a decent IPL last time around but he failed to make a big impact this season. The 19 year-old Shaw managed to score 353 runs at an average of about 22 and strike rate nearing 134.

His average falls to just 16.99 if his brilliant knock of 99 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders is excluded. Shaw managed to score only two 50+ scores as inconsistency proved to be his biggest concern.

A dream run in IPL 2018 rewarded a place to Ambati Rayudu in the national team but doohickeys didn't go well with him this time around. The 33 year old-batsman, Ambati Rayudu had a forgettable season as he managed to score only 282 runs at an average of 23.50 and an extremely poor strike rate of about 93.

The experienced campaigner from Hyderabad played 12 innings with a strike rate of 100 or less which added to the woes of the fragile middle order of Chennai outfit. Ambati Rayudu is also the wicket-keeper of this flop XI.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on ICC World Cup 2019, schedule, news, points table, live score, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

1 / 5 NEXT