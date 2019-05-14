IPL 2019: Flop overseas XI of the season

RCB suffered due to failure of overseas players - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

IPL 2019 finally ended on Sunday with the Mumbai Indians edging out the Chennai Super Kings by the finest margins of a single run. The overseas stars of the teams are usually the lynchpins of the teams in the IPL. Franchises are prepared to spend big bucks for the overseas stars who add power, control, and experience to their teams.

However, not all overseas stars are successful. Some buys fail to live up to the hype and end as failures.

Let's take a look at some overseas stars who could not get going during IPL 2019.

1. Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Williamson could not replicate his last year's form - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain, Kane Williamson was the star of the show last year, emerging as the leading run scorer of the tournament. His consistent performances helped his team reach the finals. Kane sustained shoulder injury earlier this year against Bangladesh and missed some matches at the start of the IPL. After returning from injury, Kane struggled to get going and could only muster 156 runs from 9 innings, a far cry from his last year’s tally of 735 runs. This had a telling effect on the team as the batting unit failed to click after the departure of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

2. Shimron Hetmyer (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Shimron Hetmyer .- Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The aggressive West Indian batsman, Shimron Hetmyer was built as the next big thing of the IPL. He had been in great form against India in the ODIs earlier this year and his ability to use the feet against spinners made him a potential superstar signing for RCB. Bought for a huge price of 4.2 cr, Hetmyer failed to justify his price tag, having scores of 0, 5, 9 and 1 from his first four innings. He was dropped from the team subsequently. However, he played a brilliant knock of 75 runs in the last game to guide his team home.

