IPL 2019: Foreigners XI

Ananta Wagle FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 108 // 14 May 2019, 05:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RussellMania was in full flow this season

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League has come to a conclusion with the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians claiming their 4th IPL title by prevailing over the experienced Chennai Super Kings by a meagre run. Mumbai’s victory also marks the fifth defeat in IPL finals for the MS Dhoni led side.

This edition of the tournament quite arguably was one of the most exciting ones among all 12 editions so far. There were many nail-biting matches and a plethora of endowed cricketing superstars were seen unleashing their prowess on the field.

With the level of financial investment & fan following, IPL is undeniably the biggest franchise cricket league in the world with fair margin. Despite being named the Indian Premier League, the tournament owes a lot to its foreign superstars who multiply the level of excitement in the tournament. Moreover, even the Most Valuable Player of this season was also an overseas player. So, it goes without saying that foreign players are a huge part of the success of the IPL.

Hence, in this article we will try to form a dream team of IPL 2019 that consists of overseas players only.

#1 David Warner (C) (Matches - 12, Runs - 692, Average - 79.20)

Warner made a comeback with a bang

David Warner didn’t play all the matches for his side but still finished as the leading run scorer in the tournament with 692 runs while maintaining a fair distance from the second-placed KL Rahul who scored 593 runs. This is the third occasion that he has won the Orange Cap which is also a record he can be extremely proud of.

The southpaw, batted with an average of 69.2 and a strike-rate of 143 while scoring 8 fifties and a hundred in 12 matches. He was undoubtedly the main player in the SRH line-up and the team really struggled to cope up with his absence when he left. Although he was not captain this season, he has captained SRH to a title in 2016 so thats why he is the captain of this Foreigners XI team.

1 / 6 NEXT