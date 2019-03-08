×
IPL 2019: Four reasons why Delhi Capitals can win it all 

Arpit Sachdeva
CONTRIBUTOR
1.95K   //    08 Mar 2019, 06:09 IST

After starting off pretty well in the first two IPL seasons, the Delhi Daredevils now Delhi Capitals’ journey in the IPL has only brought misery to Delhi fans, without an IPL trophy to show for it in the 11 IPL seasons till now. 

While many cricket fans might be betting on the top-ranked sides like of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the 12th edition title, the Delhi Capitals, might turn the tables around, given they have a much better team this year, particularly with coach Ricky Ponting leading from the front.

In stark contrast to the last edition, all the players in the squad are fit and ready as the team certainly looks quite balanced and geared up to defy the odds in a bid to win their debut IPL title.

Following are five reasons why Delhi Capitals can win this year’s IPL: 

#1  Top-Notch opening pair

One of the major reasons for Delhi Capitals’ downfall, over the years, has been the inconsistency at the top of the order. Delhi has tried various openers in the past from Jason Roy to Mayank Agarwal, from Quinton De Kock to Gautam Gambhir. However, none of the above have been able to provide consistent runs at the top. 

This year, Delhi Capitals boast of a powerful opening pair made up of India’s prominent opener Shikhar Dhawan, and the rising star, Prithvi Shaw.

After Shaw's heroics in the two tests he played against West Indies, scoring 237 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 118.5, the right-handed batsman would be hoping to have a fruitful season; along with Dhawan, who has a major role to play if Delhi fancy their chances for the title.   


#2  Dhawan returns home

The sixth highest run-getter in IPL history, Shikhar Dhawan has returned to his home franchise after 11 years, and his fans couldn't be any happier. The left-hander had a spectacular season last year for Sunrises, amassing 497 runs at a healthy average of 38.23.

The left-handed batsman has been one of the mainstays in the current Indian side, scoring 897 runs in 2018 at an outstanding average of 49.83 in 2018. Perhaps, Shikhar Dhawan’s move to the Delhi Capitals this year can pave the way for Delhi’s turnaround.



