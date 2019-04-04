×
IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya’s all-around display helps Mumbai Indians hand CSK their first defeat 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
36   //    04 Apr 2019, 01:01 IST

Hardik Pandya and Pollard takes MI to a big win over CSK
Hardik Pandya and Pollard takes MI to a big win over CSK

Thanks to all-round display by Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians registered their second win of the tournament, beating the Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in the 15th match played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. 

Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to field first. It was a perfect start for CSK as Deepak Chahar got the early wicket of Quinton de Kock for four runs. Suryakumar Yadav played with positive intent and tried to put CSK bowlers under a little bit of pressure. At the end of six overs, Mumbai Indians were 40 for one.

After the powerplay overs, Ravindra Jadeja got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma for 13. Yadav and Sharma added 37 runs for the second wicket. Imran Tahir then dismissed Yuvraj Singh for four runs.

Krunal Pandya came to the crease and played with positive intent putting pressure on CSK bowlers while Yadav also showed his class. Mohit Sharma struck by dismissing Krunal Pandya for 42 off 32 balls. Both added 62 runs for the 4th wicket. Yadav reached his half-century off 38 balls and soon was dismissed.

Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard hit 29 runs in the final over and added an unbeaten 45 runs for the 6th wicket in last two overs, which helped Mumbai Indians post 170 for 5. Hardik Pandya remained not out on 25 off eight balls while Kieron Pollard hit 17 off seven balls.

Chasing the target of 171 runs to win, Mumbai Indians got off to a perfect start by dismissing Rayudu and Shane Watson in the first two overs. Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav steadied the innings with some good shots, adding 27 runs for the third wicket. Raina was dismissed with a one-handed stunner by Pollard. At the end of six overs, CSK were 34 for three.

After the powerplay overs, the Mumbai Indians bowlers put pressure on Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni with dot balls. Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav added 54 runs for the fourth wicket. The run rate was climbing before Hardik Pandya dismissed Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over. Kedar Jadhav reached his half-century off 46 balls. Lasith Malinga got wickets of well-set Jadhav and then Dwayne Bravo.

Chennai Super Kings scored 133 for eight in 20 overs which gave Mumbai Indians a 37-run win. MI handed CSK their first defeat of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians 170 for 5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 59, Krunal Pandya 42, Hardik Pandya 25*, Deepak Chahar 1/21, Imran Tahir 1/25) beat Chennai Super Kings 133 for 8 in 20 overs( Kedar Jadhav 58, Lasith Malinga 3/34, Hardik Pandya 3/20, Behrendorff 2/22) by 37 runs.

Pavan Suresh
