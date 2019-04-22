IPL 2019: Harsha Bhogle comes out in support of 'mankading' after RCB-CSK last over drama

Shardul Thakur failed to steal a single off the last ball (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

What’s the story?

After the dramatic last over between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Harsha Bhogle felt that getting the batsman at the non-striker end when he leaves the crease before the ball delivered is absolutely correct.

In case you didn’t know...

The mankad incident went viral when Ashwin mankaded Buttler during the crucial moment of the match. Many people felt what Ashwin did is wrong and against the spirit of the game. But few cricket commentators including Harsha Bhogle felt what Ashwin was well within the law and nothing is wrong about it.

My final point on this. Ashwin ran Buttler out. It went to the 3rd umpire who is on the ICC Elite panel. He looked at the replays & said the non-striker was out. He is the custodian of the laws & playing conditions. So irrespective of what Ashwin did, it was the umpire's decision — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 25, 2019

The heart of the matter

Yesterday's game between Bangalore and Chennai went into the last over. Chennai needed to score 26 runs in six balls to win. Dhoni faced the last over and looked in extremely good touch.

CSK captain thrashed Umesh Yadav all around the park. He had smashed three sixes and one four along with a two in first five balls. Chennai needed to score just two runs off the last ball. Many people believed that MSD would easily finish the game. On the last ball, Umesh bowled a slower one which Dhoni failed to connect. Thakur sprinted from the other end but couldn't make his ground due to the brilliant direct hit from RCB wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel.

Bangalore won the dramatic game by just one run. The reply suggested that Thakur was just 12cm away when the ball hit the stump. It was also noted that Thakur was well within the crease when Umesh delivered the last ball. Many people on the social media thanked Ashwin for keeping the non-striker within the crease which eventually helped RCB to win the game.

Harsha, who supported Ashwin, earlier took the Twitter to share his view about yesterday's incident and here is what he has said.

That is why, as soon as the non-striker tries to steal inches, the bowler must run him out. Will ensure that a run has to be fully run to be counted and bowlers are not vilified by the weight of convenient and antique thought. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2019

What’s next?

People took a dig at Ashwin for this incident, but he has indirectly helped to play the game within the law which was clearly evident post that incident.